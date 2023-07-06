Adults Only Cruises Are $500 Off and Include $600 in Free Drinks

If you’re looking at taking an adults only cruise to the Caribbean, Virgin Voyages just launched a new deal that includes up to $500 off kid-free vacations that include up to $600 in free drinks.

Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line that offers cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, Florida.

For the month of July, Virgin is discounting these cruises by $500 and including up to $600 in free drinks. This offer is good on cruises that depart from PortMiami through April 2024. View Itineraries and Prices on Virgin

WiFi, tips, essential drinks, group fitness classes, and all dining options are included in cruise fares.

All cruises on Virgin from Miami include a stop at the cruise line’s beach resort in the Bahamas, Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini.

Virgin’s cruises from Miami depart from the cruise line’s new Terminal V that opened last year.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Virgin Voyages, contact your local travel agent or visit VirginVoyages.com. This deal runs through July 31, 2023.