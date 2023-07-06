Sponsored Links
Adults Only Cruises Are $500 Off and Include $600 in Free Drinks

Adults Only Cruises Are $500 Off and Include $600 in Free Drinks

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Virgin Voyages
If you’re looking at taking an adults only cruise to the Caribbean, Virgin Voyages just launched a new deal that includes up to $500 off kid-free vacations that include up to $600 in free drinks.

virgin voyages scarlet lady in port
Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady on embarkation day.
Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line that offers cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, Florida.

For the month of July, Virgin is discounting these cruises by $500 and including up to $600 in free drinks. This offer is good on cruises that depart from PortMiami through April 2024.  View Itineraries and Prices on Virgin

WiFi, tips, essential drinks, group fitness classes, and all dining options are included in cruise fares.

All cruises on Virgin from Miami include a stop at the cruise line’s beach resort in the Bahamas, Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini.

Virgin’s cruises from Miami depart from the cruise line’s new Terminal V that opened last year.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Virgin Voyages, contact your local travel agent or visit VirginVoyages.com.  This deal runs through July 31, 2023.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
