Carnival Cruise Line Offering a Four Deal Combo

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is offering a “Sail Together” sales event that combines four different savings from now through July 10, 2023.

Carnival calls themselves “America’s Cruise Line” since they sail from more U.S. ports than any other cruise line. With 25 cruise ships in their fleet, Carnival offers a wide variety of cruises to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, Bermuda, and Mexico.

This “Sail Together” promotion includes the four following deals:

This deal ends on July 10, 2023 is good on cruises that depart through April 2025. Request rate code OJS.

Onboard Credit offer is non-transferable/non-refundable. It is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day cruises, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day cruises.

50% Reduced deposit is applicable to cruises outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
