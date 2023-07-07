Carnival Cruise Line Offering a Four Deal Combo

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a “Sail Together” sales event that combines four different savings from now through July 10, 2023.



Carnival calls themselves “America’s Cruise Line” since they sail from more U.S. ports than any other cruise line. With 25 cruise ships in their fleet, Carnival offers a wide variety of cruises to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, Bermuda, and Mexico.

This “Sail Together” promotion includes the four following deals:

Up to 40% off cruises

50% reduced deposits on every ship

Up to $50 to spend on the ship

Free cabin upgrades

This deal ends on July 10, 2023 is good on cruises that depart through April 2025. Request rate code OJS.

Onboard Credit offer is non-transferable/non-refundable. It is provided as a credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on 2-5 day cruises, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on 6+ day cruises.

50% Reduced deposit is applicable to cruises outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.