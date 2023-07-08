Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Opens Exotic New 4-7 Night Cruises for Bookings

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has opened exotic four to seven night cruises on Spectrum of the Seas for bookings that will set sail starting in April 2024.

Spectrum of the Seas will offer cruises from Shanghai that will visit destinations in Japan in 2024 and 2025. These sailings are now open for bookings and the vessel will be the largest most innovated cruise ship sailing in Asia.

Specially designed for Asia and travelers of all ages, Spectrum of the Seas features a lineup of restaurants and entertainment with regionally inspired menus and shows, like Hot Pot, Teppanyaki and Sichuan Red, as well as karaoke lounge Star Moment, Showgirls in the Royal Theater and Silk Road in the one-of-a-kind Two70, where artistry, robots and technology combine to create jaw-dropping performances.

Spectrum of the Seas has many features that are only available on Royal Caribbean, including skydiving on the RipCord by iFly, scaling more than 300 feet above the ocean on North Star, the all-glass observation capsule, and bumper cars and sports in the largest indoor activity space at sea, SeaPlex.

And when it comes to luxury, the cruise  ship’s exclusive suite enclave has it covered. The luxe experiences include everything from a two-level, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite that features an in-suite slide and accommodates up to 11 for the ultimate multigenerational family vacation, to private dining, shopping and more.

“Chinese vacationers have been eagerly awaiting to wander and make memories throughout Asia again, and we are delighted to make that possible as the first international cruise line to open for bookings and cruise in China. And what better way to mark Royal Caribbean’s homecoming than with the return of Spectrum of the Seas, a ship that was specifically designed for Asia,” said Dr. Zinan Liu, senior vice president and chairman, Asia, Royal Caribbean Group. “Today, we can proudly proclaim, ‘We are back in China!’’

Spectrum of the Seas is one of two Quantum Ultra class ships from Royal Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
