Princess Offering 7 Night Cruises From $399

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has launched a “Score for 24” sale that has seven night cruises starting at just $399 per person. This cruise deal includes the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free.
Princess Cruises all inclusive package add-ons

This latest deal from Princess Cruises is now live and will run through the month of July. Princess is one of the world’s leading premium cruise lines and this sale includes voyages to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, Japan, the Panama Canal, and more.

Princess’ “Score for 24” sale includes the following:

  • Up to 40% off cruises in 2023
  • Lowest fares on cruises in 2024
  • 3rd and 4th guest sail free on select cruises
  • 7 day cruises start at $399 per person
  • View Prices on Cruises on Princess

These deals from Princess Cruises can be combined with Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages. These add-on packages include free drinks, WiFi, gratuities, and more.

This offer is good on new bookings using the promo codes N7S/N7P/NRS.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
