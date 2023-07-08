Princess Offering 7 Night Cruises From $399

Princess Cruises has launched a “Score for 24” sale that has seven night cruises starting at just $399 per person. This cruise deal includes the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin cruise for free.



This latest deal from Princess Cruises is now live and will run through the month of July. Princess is one of the world’s leading premium cruise lines and this sale includes voyages to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, Japan, the Panama Canal, and more.

Princess’ “Score for 24” sale includes the following:

Up to 40% off cruises in 2023

Lowest fares on cruises in 2024

3rd and 4th guest sail free on select cruises

7 day cruises start at $399 per person

These deals from Princess Cruises can be combined with Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages. These add-on packages include free drinks, WiFi, gratuities, and more.

This offer is good on new bookings using the promo codes N7S/N7P/NRS.