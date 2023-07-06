Princess Cruises Adding First Club Pilates on a Cruise Ship

Princess Cruises has announced that they will be the first cruise line to add a Club Pilates at Sea that is part of a cruise to Alaska on September 2-9, 2023.



The first ever Club Pilates at Sea will take place on a seven night cruise to Alaska on September 2, 2023 from Seattle on Royal Princess.

Reservations for this Alaskan Retreat are available here via the Princess Cruises Concierge team. Club Pilates fans pre-register for the cruise by submitting their information to be contacted to secure their booking.

Princess Plus is included in all bookings, this includes the Plus Beverage Package, WiFi, gratuities, unlimited juice bar, two shore excursions, and all educational seminars and Club Pilates Classes.

This week long cruise to Alaska will visit Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan as well as scenic cruising of Glacier National Park and a visit to Victoria, B.C.

This one-of-a-kind cruise marks the first time guests can enjoy a seagoing retreat dedicated to Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the world offering a low-impact, full-body workout with classes that challenge the mind as well as the body.

Guests will be invited to participate in a Club Pilates class with glaciers, mountains, and the rugged Alaska landscape for a truly remarkable experience. In the spirit of being in peak season for a chance to view Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights, other exclusive elements include a moonlit Glow Flow class experience, plus an R&R restorative class for ultimate relaxation.

“We’re beyond thrilled to partner with Princess Cruises – Alaska’s number one cruise operator – on our first-ever Club Pilates cruise which offers our members and, those interested in fitness, a unique opportunity to enjoy classes led by the best instructors in fitness, meet new people, and marvel at Alaska’s pristine natural beauty. We can’t wait to welcome everyone on board,” said Mike Gray, president of Club Pilates.