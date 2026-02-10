3 Cruise Ships Earn Perfect 100 with CDC in Recent Health Reports

A recent check of the CDC’s website for cruise ship inspection scores revealed that three luxury vessels received a perfect 100 before closing out 2025.

Sometimes these reports are delayed on the website, and I check it regularly to see what ships have been inspected in recent history. This morning, I saw that some of these reports from inspections performed a couple months ago were now live.

While most people are walking around their cruise ship and enjoying their vacation, there is a group a very hard-working crew members making sure everything from the galley to the water systems remain as clean as possible.

Three ships, in the more luxurious category of cruising, earned a perfect score from the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP).

Perfect Trio

The surprise inspections take place when a ship enters a U.S. port. These three inspections took place within just a few days of each other.

Seabourn Encore (Seabourn Cruise Line) – December 2, 2025

(Seabourn Cruise Line) – December 2, 2025 Oceania Vista (Oceania Cruises) – December 3, 2025

(Oceania Cruises) – December 3, 2025 Seven Seas Grandeur (Regent Seven Seas) – December 4, 2025

Historic Inspection Scores

I also looked back at the past inspection scores for all three ships, and one ship’s scores really stood out.

Oceania Vista (built in 2023): This ship has maintained a streak of perfection, earning a perfect 100 in every single CDC inspection since its debut, with perfect scores in September 2023, December 2024, May 2025, and December 2025.

Seven Seas Grandeur (built in 2023): Grandeur previously earned a 100 in October 2024 and a strong 96 in February 2024.

Seabourn Encore (built in 2016): This Seabourn ship saw a jump in its score at the end of the year, climbing to a perfect 100 in December after a previous score of 90 in April 2025.

Where These Ships Sail Now

While cruise ship inspections take place in U.S. ports, these ships sail all over the world.

Oceania Vista is currently on a 77-day sailing that began in California, and is now sailing the coastline of South America, visiting Chile for the next week. The ship is scheduled to arrive back in San Diego in early March.

Seabourn Encore is on the other end of the globe on a 14-day sailing out of Singapore. The ship visits Vietnam tomorrow and is scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong on February 15.

Passengers on Seven Seas Grandeur are just ending their one-way, 16-day sailing from Los Angeles, California to PortMiami in Florida. The ship actually just arrived this morning and is set to depart Miami on an 11-day sailing this afternoon.