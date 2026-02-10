shore excursions
Cruise News3 Cruise Ships Earn Perfect 100 with CDC in Recent Health Reports

3 Cruise Ships Earn Perfect 100 with CDC in Recent Health Reports

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise News

A recent check of the CDC’s website for cruise ship inspection scores revealed that three luxury vessels received a perfect 100 before closing out 2025.

Sometimes these reports are delayed on the website, and I check it regularly to see what ships have been inspected in recent history.  This morning, I saw that some of these reports from inspections performed a couple months ago were now live.

Oceania Vista
ID 301170210 | Oceania Vista © Nancy Pauwels | Dreamstime

While most people are walking around their cruise ship and enjoying their vacation, there is a group a very hard-working crew members making sure everything from the galley to the water systems remain as clean as possible.

Three ships, in the more luxurious category of cruising, earned a perfect score from the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP).

Perfect Trio

The surprise inspections take place when a ship enters a U.S. port.   These three inspections took place within just a few days of each other.

  • Seabourn Encore (Seabourn Cruise Line) – December 2, 2025
  • Oceania Vista (Oceania Cruises) – December 3, 2025
  • Seven Seas Grandeur (Regent Seven Seas) – December 4, 2025

Three cruise ships score perfect CDC score

Historic Inspection Scores

I also looked back at the past inspection scores for all three ships, and one ship’s scores really stood out.

Oceania Vista (built in 2023): This ship has maintained a streak of perfection, earning a perfect 100 in every single CDC inspection since its debut, with perfect scores in September 2023, December 2024, May 2025, and December 2025.

Seven Seas Grandeur (built in 2023): Grandeur previously earned a 100 in October 2024 and a strong 96 in February 2024.

Seabourn Encore (built in 2016): This Seabourn ship saw a jump in its score at the end of the year, climbing to a perfect 100 in December after a previous score of 90 in April 2025.

Where These Ships Sail Now

While cruise ship inspections take place in U.S. ports, these ships sail all over the world.

Oceania Vista is currently on a 77-day sailing that began in California, and is now sailing the coastline of South America, visiting Chile for the next week.  The ship is scheduled to arrive back in San Diego in early March.

Seabourn Encore is on the other end of the globe on a 14-day sailing out of Singapore.  The ship visits Vietnam tomorrow and is scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong on February 15.

Passengers on Seven Seas Grandeur are just ending their one-way, 16-day sailing from Los Angeles, California to PortMiami in Florida.  The ship actually just arrived this morning and is set to depart Miami on an 11-day sailing this afternoon.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise News3 Cruise Ships Earn Perfect 100 with CDC in Recent Health Reports
Previous article
Alfredo’s Pizza on Princess Cruises Earns Prestigious Certification
Next article
Disney Cruise Line Releases Ship Deployments for the Summer of 2027

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved