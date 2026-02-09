Alfredo’s Pizza on Princess Cruises Earns Prestigious Certification

Alfredo’s Pizzeria on Princess Cruises’ newest ships, Sun Princess and Star Princess, has been awarded the prestigious Ospitalità Italiana Certification. This is the highest global recognition for authentic Italian cuisine and hospitality.

Ospitalità Italiana Certification is awarded only to dining establishments that uphold Italy’s rich culinary heritage.

This achievement reinforces the cruise line as a destination for true Italian dining, ensuring guests authentic Neapolitan-style, made to order, hand-stretched, and baked in a stone Moretti Forni oven using fresh ingredients and traditional techniques by skilled onboard chefs.

Princess Cruises has partnered with 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani to bring authentic Italian pizza to Alfredo’s.

In addition, Chef Gemignani created five unique pizzas for Princess Cruises, served on all 17 of their ships.

Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage, gave the following statement about this new certification:

“Earning the Ospitalità Italiana Certification is a meaningful validation of our dedication to authentic Italian culinary excellence.

“As we celebrate National Pizza Day, we’re proud to recognize this achievement and our partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani to showcase how we bring our guests closer to the tastes, traditions, and hospitality of Italy, one perfectly crafted pizza at a time.”