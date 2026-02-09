IT Issue Delays Disembarkation and Embarkation on Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is currently experiencing an IT issue that has delayed disembarkation and embarkation for three of their ships today.

Carnival said that a ‘systems-related matter’ is causing delays this morning on Carnival Glory, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Freedom.

Due to the IT issue, embarkation is being pushed back by two hours.

The following is the message that Carnival Cruise Line sent to guests who are booked on today’s cruises:

“Dear Carnival [ship name] Guests,

“This communication requires your immediate attention as we work to keep you updated about your cruise.

“We are managing a system-related matter that is impacting our debarkation and embarkation operations and your check-in time is being pushed back. Please arrive two hours later than your pre-selected Terminal Arrival Appointment (for example, 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM appointment will become 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM).

“We are planning for all guests to be on board by 4:30 PM, but we will keep you updated if anything changes.”

The message went on to say that they are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate patience and understanding as they work through the IT issue.

Guests who are booked on a cruise today can sign up for Carnival’s text alert service by texting the following to CRUISE (which is 278473):

Carnival Freedom – CCL1

Carnival Breeze – CCL2

Carnival Glory – CCL3

This is normally the quickest way to get updates when Carnival experiences delays.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Health, said that Carnival is working on fixing the problem and they will communicate any changes directly to guests.

Carnival Freedom is scheduled for a five-night cruise to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. Carnival Breeze is sailing a five-night cruise to Mexico from Galveston. Carnival Glory is sailing a four-night cruise from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas.