Carnival Cruise Ship Delayed Due to Closed Port

By Ben Souza
Sunday Update: Carnival Cruise Line sent the following update on Sunday morning about embarkation being pushed back by two hours:

“We are managing a system-related matter that is impacting our debarkation and embarkation operations and your check-in time is being pushed back. Please arrive two hours later than your pre-selected terminal arrival appointment.

“We are planning for all guests to be on board by 4:30 PM. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding. We will keep you updated if anything changes.”

Saturday 3:00 PM Update: Carnival Cruise Line sent the following update message to guests who are booked on the February 7, 2026 sailing on Carnival Sunshine:

“Carnival Sunshine 02/07/2026 (now departing 02/08/2026): Carnival Sunshine is expected to arrive in Norfolk tomorrow morning, Sunday, February 8. See your email for full details and revised embarkation plans.

“Follow your original Terminal Arrival Appointment for check in. You must be at the cruise terminal no later than 3:00 PM. We appreciate your patience and understanding. See you soon!”

Original Article: A Carnival cruise ship was unable to return to its homeport today due to the port being closed because of weather.

Carnival Sunshine cruise ship
ID 162851998 | Carnival Sunshine Cruise © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com

Carnival Sunshine was scheduled to arrive back in Norfolk, Virginia this morning after a six-night cruise to The Bahamas.

Due to weather, the port has been closed and the ship will not be able to return until tomorrow. The eight-night February 7, 2026 sailing will be shortened by one day.

Carnival Cruise Line is asking guests who are booked on today’s sailing to not arrive at the cruise terminal until they receive a revised embarkation timeline from the cruise line.

The latest Carnival Cruise Line update on the sailing is as follows:

“Due to unfavorable weather, the Port of Norfolk will be closed Saturday, February 7, and the ship will be delayed returning from the current voyage. We are now expecting to arrive Sunday, February 8, shortening your sailing.

“Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you have received our final operational update with revised embarkation timelines.

“We will be back in touch by 3:00 PM (ET), Saturday, February 7. Please see your email for more details. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

carnival cruise ship in Nassau
Carnival Sunshine in Nassau, Bahamas

Guests who are on the cruise can sign up for text updates by texting CCL5 to 278473 (CRUISE). They should also receive email updates straight from Carnival.

Carnival said that they expect to provide the next update by 3:00 pm this afternoon.

The original eight-day February 7 sailing was scheduled to stop at Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove, to go along with four sea days.

Cruise Fever will have all updates on today’s sailing on Carnival Sunshine when they are provided by Carnival Cruise Line.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Oasis of the Seas Cruisers Offered 100% Refund for Canceling, Plus Credit for Future Cruise

