Oasis of the Seas Cruisers Offered 100% Refund for Canceling, Plus Credit for Future Cruise

A select group of guests, set to sail on Royal Caribbean’s ship Oasis of the Seas, have been sent a very enticing offer. All they have to do is cancel this upcoming trip that is scheduled for February 7, 2026.

According to the letter sent to future cruisers on the first Oasis-class ship, the cruise line is “looking to see if you and your travel party have flexible travel arrangements.”

For travelers that still want to cruise after all those months of planning, the letter said they can just ignore the email and get ready for their cruise. And since the cruise sets sail tomorrow, this offer would have to be for those who don’t mind some last-minute changes.

To sweeten the deal, Royal Caribbean is offering a 100% refund for the canceled cruise, on top of a pretty big future cruise credit.

“Cancel your booking and receive a 100% refund, PLUS a 50% Future Cruise Credit to book an alternative Royal Caribbean sailing,” the letter stated.

This credit towards another cruise in the future would be for 50% of what the cruise fare was for the Oasis of the Seas booking, but you can see how this kind of offer, for basically half-off a future cruise, would be tempting.

The future sailing could be on any Royal Caribbean ship or sailing as long as it departs no later than February 7, 2027.

“Please note that this special offer is valid for a limited time and subject to availability,” Royal Caribbean’s letter stated, as not every guest received this offer and only so many slots were available.

Other Expenses Compensated

You might think this kind of offer is only attractive to those who already live in Florida right near the port in Fort Lauderdale.

But Royal Caribbean is making sure travelers aren’t left out of pocket for the “extra” logistics that come with a big trip. The offer includes a full reimbursement for any non-refundable, pre-purchased travel expenses. This could include things like airline change fees, non-refundable flight tickets, or prepaid hotel stays in Fort Lauderdale.

They are even refunding things like shore excursions, drink packages, and spa treatments.

Guests interested in canceling for the full refund and half off the next cruise just had to fill out a survey to register.

The letter never stated that the ship was oversold or overbooked, but this is often the case when these types of offers go out. Cruise lines prefer to fill every cabin, and they try to compensate for the fact that not every guest shows up for the sailing.

Oasis of the Seas is a 5,400-passenger ship at double capacity with a max capacity of around 6,700. With that number of passengers there are almost always a few that don’t quite make it to the port on embarkation day.

Travelers who decide to cancel aren’t just canceling a weekend trip though. The cruise in question is an 8-night sailing out of Port Everglades that sails to Aruba and Curacao as well as Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay.

The decision to cancel an 8-day cruise at the last-minute isn’t an easy one, but getting all of your cruise fare back on top of a future cruise that’s 50% cheaper would be tempting for most.

We don’t know how many guests received the email from the cruise line, but it was only sent to a select number of people.