Oceania Cruises Lays Keel for New Ship, Oceania Sonata

Oceania Cruises celebrated the keel laying for their next new ship during in August 2027, Oceania Sonata.

The keel laying ceremony took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. The time honored tradition marks the official start of construction on a new ship as the blocks begin to be assembled.

Oceania Sonata will be 86,000 gross tons in size and carry just 1,390 passengers.

The cruise ship will feature two new culinary experiences: the most exclusive fine-dining restaurant at sea, La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France; and Nikkei Kitchen, which will specialize in a vibrant fusion of Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese culinary techniques and tastes.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Oceania Sonata embodies the next chapter in our legacy of redefining luxury travel, and we are proud to mark this occasion as we cement our position in the industry,.

“This milestone is the result of the extraordinary dedication and expertise of the Fincantieri team – shipbuilders, engineers, designers and countless others whose skill and passion transform our vision into reality.”

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, added:

“The keel laying for Oceania Sonata marks an important milestone not only for Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri, but for the entire luxury cruise industry.

“This ship embodies the innovation and craftsmanship that define our longstanding partnership with Oceania Cruises. Leveraging our expertise, and the technical excellence refined through the successful construction of the Allura Class vessels, we are proud to bring Oceania Cruises’ vision to life once again with this remarkable new ship.”

Oceania Sonata will be the ninth ship and Oceania’s fleet. The cruise line has three additional sister ships, Oceania Arietta and two unnamed vessels, debuting in 2029, 2032 and 2035.