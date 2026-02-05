Carnival to Sail Two Ships Out of Baltimore for First Time Ever

Baltimore is no stranger to Carnival Cruise Line. The company has been sailing out of the Maryland port for over 20 years. But now, for the first time ever, Carnival will be homeporting two ships at once out of “Charm City”.

Yup, it’s official. Carnival just announced that Baltimore will be homeporting two of their ships year-round.

Starting in the fall of 2027, Carnival Miracle will head to Maryland to join her sister ship, Carnival Pride. This is a big move for the local residents of Baltimore.

It basically doubles the options for those who prefer to skip the airport and drive straight to the pier.

Itineraries for the Two Ships

Carnival Miracle : Starting November 20, 2027, this ship will handle a mix of week-long and extended sailings. You can hop on a 7-, 8-, or 9-day cruise to The Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. They are also running 12- and 14-day “Carnival Journeys” that hit spots like Dominica, Guadeloupe, and St. Maarten.

: Starting November 20, 2027, this ship will handle a mix of week-long and extended sailings. You can hop on a 7-, 8-, or 9-day cruise to The Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. They are also running 12- and 14-day “Carnival Journeys” that hit spots like Dominica, Guadeloupe, and St. Maarten. Carnival Pride: Baltimore residents are already used to seeing this ship in port and it’s not going anywhere. It’ll continue its popular 7-day sailings to The Bahamas and Bermuda. For the longer hauls, Pride will offer 12- and 14-day trips down to the Southern Caribbean, visiting places like Aruba, Curaçao, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Antigua.

What Baltimore Residents Can Expect on Carnival Miracle

Carnival Miracle is an 85,942 gross ton Spirit-class ship with the cruise line. It was the last vessel in this class, built in 2004, and is able to accommodate 2,124 passengers. These vessels are pretty popular with Carnival cruisers and are known for having some of the best passenger to space ratios in the lineup.

Complimentary options include the Bacchus Dining Room, the Lido Marketplace buffet, Pizza Pirate, Guy’s Burger Joint, and BlueIguana Cantina. Specialty venues available for an additional fee include Nick & Nora’s Steakhouse and Bonsai Sushi.

The ship also has the popular Punchliner Comedy Club and Waterworks on board.

New York and Port Canaveral

Baltimore wasn’t the only cruise port in the news with Carnival today. Carnival Firenze, known for its “Fun Italian Style”, is also moving.

After spending time in Port Canaveral starting in fall 2027, the ship will head north to New York City for the summer in 2028. This gives Northeast residents the opportunity to experience the ship’s Italian-inspired decor and specialty dining before it returns to its Florida homeport.

A Big Win for Mid-Atlantic Cruisers

This news of doubling the ships in Maryland is a clear vote of confidence in the Baltimore cruise market. Residents of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and D.C. will have a relatively short drive to access a cruise vacation without the hassle of a flight.

President of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, emphasized that Baltimore residents are getting even more options with this news of two ships coming to the area.

“Baltimore has been an important homeport for Carnival for more than two decades, and we’re excited to continue building on our year-round operations with the addition of Carnival Miracle. By giving our guests more variety in itineraries and ships, we’re giving them more reasons to take a Carnival Cruise vacation,” Duffy stated.