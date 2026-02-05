shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Clarifies Which Crew Members Share Tips

Carnival Cruise Line Clarifies Which Crew Members Share Tips

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, posted on his Facebook page today about which crew members share gratuities.

carnival cruise ship sunshine

Tipping is one of the most controversial topics when it comes to cruising. Many cruisers believe it should just be included in the price of a cruise and not optional. By optional, it means that they can be removed onboard stiffing the hard working crew.

Gratuities are added daily to onboard accounts and are split between different crew members who serve and take care of you during your cruise.

Carnival just announced that they are raising gratuities in early April and a Carnival cruiser asked Heald about a recent video that was posted online, by an unnamed cruise blogger, about crew members sharing pooled gratuities.

Heald stated that there are three times where crew members share do gratuities. They are:

  • Tips to bartenders from drink packages (CHEERS!, Bottomless bubbles, etc.)
  • Youth staff
  • Specialty dining servers

Carnival Panorama cruise ship

All other gratuities that Carnival cruisers pay are not part of a shared pool system.

This includes room stewards, dining room teams, lido workers, and some behind the scenes crew members that make your cruise vacation possible. The majority of it goes to room stewards and dining staff.

Heald also noted that any cash that you give to a crew member is not pooled and they keep 100% of it.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Clarifies Which Crew Members Share Tips
Previous article
Storm Damage at Private Island Only Allows One Royal Caribbean Ship to Dock at a Time
Next article
Carnival to Sail Two Ships Out of Baltimore for First Time Ever

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2026, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved