Carnival Cruise Line Issues Important Notice About Fees Going Up

Carnival Cruise Line sent out an important notice to travel agents regarding certain fees that will be going up on their cruise ships beginning on April 2, 2026.

Starting on April 2, 2026, the prices for Carnival’s Bottom Bubbles Package and the daily gratuities that guests are charged each day are going up.

Bottomless Bubbles

Bottomless Bubbles is Carnival Cruise Line’s unlimited soda package. The price will be going from $9.50 per day to $11.99 per day for guests who are 18 years and older. There is also a 20% service charged added to the price.

The price for children (17 and younger) will be staying the same at $6.95 per day, plus 20% gratuity.

Bottomless Bubbles must be purchased for the entire cruise and offers the following unlimited beverages:

Soft drinks/soda (Coca-Cola products)

Juices: Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Tomato Juice, Pineapple Juice and Grapefruit Juice

If you purchase the package ahead of your cruise, Carnival will honor the existing price ($9.50 per day) for pre-paid Bottomless Bubbles through April 1, 2026 before the price adjustments take effect.

For cruises in Australia, the new price will be AUD$15.99 per person, per day for adults and AUD$10.95 for children.

Daily Gratuities

Also on April 2, daily gratuities will be going up by $1 per person, per day.

The new rates will be as follows:

Inside, ocean view, and balcony cabins: $17 per day, per guest

Suites: $19 per day, per guest

Guests who have a cruise booked on Carnival after April 1 can prepay the current prices through April 1, 2026. This is the first time Carnival has increased daily tips since April 2023.

Daily gratuities that guests are charged go to the hardworking crew members on the ship. They include room stewards, dining staff, and other behind the scenes workers that make your cruises as special as they are.