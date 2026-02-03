shore excursions
Holland America Line Adds Special Promotion to Celebrate 100 Years of Caribbean Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
This year, Holland America Line is celebrating 100 years of offering cruises to the Caribbean. It all started back in February 1926 when Veendam II sailed to the Caribbean from New York.

To celebrate this milestone, Holland America Line is offering a special sale for the next seven days that’s good on cruises to the Caribbean through April 30, 2026.

This 100 year sale from Holland America Line includes the following:

  • Up to 50% off cruises
  • $50 in onboard credit per guest
  • Kids cruise for free on select sailings
  • Good on cruises that depart through April 30, 2026
  • Sale ends on February 9, 2026
Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Our first Caribbean voyage in 1926 marked a defining moment for Holland America Line and for the evolution of modern cruise travel.

:As we celebrate 100 years, we wanted to offer something both meaningful and memorable — $100 for 100 years, with added ways for guests to save. It’s our way of honoring the milestone while inviting travelers to experience what sets us apart in the Caribbean: perfectly sized ships designed for guests to relax and connect, a premium onboard experience and time ashore at our private island RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.”

