Queen Mary and Queen Mary 2 Meet for the First Time in 20 Years

It was a historic reunion for two ships this week when Queen Mary and Queen Mary 2 were together for the first time in 20 years.

The meetup took place in Long Beach, California where Queen Mary serves as a hotel next to the cruise port. The 90-year old ship is a dynamic cultural destination with acclaimed dining, immersive tours and exhibits, signature festivals, and overnight accommodations.

Adding to the historical significance of the meetup, Queen Mary 2’s starboard funnel still houses a fully refurbished whistle originally from the first Queen Mary, cementing an everlasting connection between generations of Cunard Queens.

Queen Mary 2 is currently in the middle of a 108-night cruise around the world that visits Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and the Americas.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said the following:

“This iconic rendezvous pays a powerful tribute to Cunard’s enduring legacy and the spirit of ocean travel.

“Queen Mary 2’s reunion with the original Queen Mary for the first time in 20 years reflects our past, present and future, reminding us of Cunard’s distinct connection to maritime history and the generations brought together through timeless elegance, innovation and one-of-a-kind journeys around the world.”

Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary, added:

“Welcoming Queen Mary 2 to Long Beach during our 90th anniversary year is an extraordinary honor, and watching the rendezvous this morning was a once-in-a-generation sight. This historic moment reflects the enduring bond between the Queen Mary’s past and present and continued role as a living symbol of ocean travel, innovation, and preservation.”