Disney Cruise Line Releases Ship Deployments for the Summer of 2027

Disney Cruise Line released their ship deployments for the summer of 2027 today that include Disney Wish sailing in Europe for the first time.

These newly announced cruises will open for bookings for Castaway Cay Club members on February 16, 2026 and to the general public a week later on February 23, 2026.

The cruises will visit the Caribbean, Alaska, Asia and Europe with select sailings having Marvel Day at Sea or Pixar Day at Sea.

Here is a look at Disney Cruise Line’s 2027 summer deployments.

Disney Wish will offer three- to ten-night cruises in Europe that include visits to Italy, Croatia and Norway.

Disney Magic and Disney Wonder will sail to Alaska from Vancouver. Both cruise ships will offer seven-night itineraries with Disney Magic also having six- and eight-night options.

Disney Dream will return to Port Canaveral for the summer of 2027. The ship will sail three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas. The cruises will visit the cruise line’s private ports in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point.

Disney Fantasy will continue sailing from Port Canaveral on four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean. The ship will also offer a 10-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

Disney Treasure will sail week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Disney Destiny will offer three-, four-, five-, and seven-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Port Everglades. Select voyages will include visits to both Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney Adventure, the cruise line’s largest ship, will continue sailing from Singapore on three- and four-night cruises. The sailings will have no port stops.

Marvel Day at Sea will return to Galveston, Texas, aboard Disney Magic and, for the first time, will be featured on two seven‑night itineraries visiting The Bahamas.

Pixar Day at Sea will be available on five‑night sailings aboard Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral.