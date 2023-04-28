World’s Busiest Cruise Port Welcomes Another Cruise Ship

Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest cruise port, has welcomed another cruise ship that will sail from the port to the Caribbean and Bahamas through November.



MSC Seaside is now offering three, four, and seven night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and The Bahamas. All cruises will visit the cruise line’s private island, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve. View Prices on MSC Seaside

“We are excited to welcome the MSC Seaside to Port Canaveral, yet another beautiful ship in the MSC Cruises line up to call Port Canaveral home,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “We are proud of our relationship with MSC Cruises, and delighted to be the homeport for this new vessel class. Our Port is setting the standard for excellence in the industry. We’re committed to delivering a world-class experience for all cruise guests.”

“The arrival of the MSC Seaside is another great milestone for Port Canaveral and the Space Coast region, further solidifying our position as the top cruise port in the world,” said Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Kevin Markey. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to responsibly grow our Port to promote the economic growth and prosperity of our local community and the state of Florida.”

MSC Cruises first started sailing from Port Canaveral in 2021 with MSC Divina. MSC Seaside will be the third of the cruise line’s ships to sail from the port.

“We built MSC Seaside specifically for Caribbean cruising, with an incredible amount of outdoor space and a sweeping waterfront promenade that allows guests to truly connect with the sea during their time on board,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “It’s a privilege for MSC Cruises to play a role in Port Canaveral’s growth with the deployment of yet another large and modern ship in our U.S. fleet. MSC Seaside’s beautiful amenities go hand in hand with our international heritage and the natural beauty and sustainability of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our private destination in The Bahamas, to represent our unique vision for Caribbean cruising. We’re thrilled to share that experience with guests sailing from Port Canaveral.”