Work Begins on Carnival Cruise Ship’s Multi-Million Dollar Enhancement

By Ben Souza
A Carnival cruise ship entered dry dock earlier today and will spend the next 16 days there receiving a multi-million dollar enhancement.

Carnival Freedom in PortMiami. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Carnival Freedom entered dry dock at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain for routine maintenance and for new enhancements to the cruise ship.  The biggest addition to the ship will be a new Carnival funnel that is being constructed at the shipyard.

The cruise ship lost its iconic funnel last summer after it caught on fire while docked in Grand Turk. It has been sailing without the iconic Carnival funnel ever since.

Carnival Cruise Line posted a short video of the cruise ship without the funnel after the fire that can be seen below.

In addition to the new funnel, Carnival Freedom will receive new decking on outside decks, a Heroes Tribute Bar, and other enhancements. Heroes Tribute Bar is found on many Carnival cruise ships and is a salute to veterans and active-duty service members.

The cruise ship is scheduled to return to service on October 23, 2023, a two week cruise from Barcelona, Spain to Port Canaveral, Florida.

Once in Port Canaveral, Carnival Freedom will begin sailing four and five night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and The Bahamas. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Freedom

Carnival Freedom is scheduled to homeport at Port Canaveral through at least April 2026.

Carnival Freedom has been in service for Carnival Cruise Line since March 2007 and is the cruise line’s last Conquest class ship.

Carnival Cruise Line will share more details about the new enhancements on Carnival Freedom when work is completed.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
