Savannah Bananas Cruise Will Set Sail on Norwegian Cruise Ship in 2024

The first ever Bananaland at Sea cruise will set sail in 2024 on a Norwegian cruise ship.



The Savannah Bananas are the greatest show in sports offering the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball on the planet. For the first time ever, they will host a group cruise in partnership with Sixthman.

The cruise will depart from Miami on October 14, 2024 on a four night cruise to The Bahamas from Miami, Florida. The cruise will take place on Norwegian Jade and feature two port stops, Nassau and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

This immersive experience will feature an array of activities including Banana Ball tricks, banana tossing, breakdancing, and other fun filled hijinks.

If you want join this first ever cruise with the Savannah Bananas, pre-sale signups are now available for members for The Savannah Bananas’ K Club through Thursday, October 12.

First Round Pre-sale Sign Ups end Sunday, October 15 at 11:59 pm (ET). K Club Pre-sales run Tuesday, October 16-18. Public Pre-sale Sign ups conclude Wednesday, October 18 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public Pre-sales run October 18-20, 2024.

Public sales follow on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at bananalandatsea.com.

Three different payment options will be available, with Automated Monthly Billing allowing for a deposit as low as $100 per person.

Prices for the cruise based on double occupancy are:

Inside cabin – Starting at $1,150 per person

Ocean view cabin- Starting at $1,350 per person

Balcony cabin – Starting at $1,800 per person

Club Balcony Suite – Starting at $2,250 per person

Penthouse Suite – Starting at $3,300 per person

Owners Suite – Starting at $4,500 per person

Courtyard Villas – Starting at $4,500 per person

Garden Villa – $15,600 per person

ESPN has called the Savannah Bananas the greatest show in sports and they have racked up 7.6 million followers on TikTok.

Their games are filled with choreographed dances, epic scoring celebrations, flaming bats, and an array of other antics. The team has sold out every home game since their 2016 inaugural season.

Bananaland At Sea will see the Savannah Bananas joined on-board by their arch-rivals, the Party Animals, as well as fan favorite cast members like senior citizen dance team the Banana Nanas, Dad Bod cheerleading squad the Man-Nana’s, Dancing Umpire Vincent Chapman, Break-dancing coach Maceo Harrison, the World Famous Bananas Pep Band and others for four unforgettable days.

Bananaland At Sea will offer countless opportunities to meet and greet the Bananas that include exclusive activities, daily challenges, and much more.

The Savannah Bananas have been featured on ESPN, CBS News, Sports Illustrated, CNN and HBO Sports. They play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball with a different set of rules to make the game fast paced and entertaining.