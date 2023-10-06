Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineSavannah Bananas Cruise Will Set Sail on Norwegian Cruise Ship in 2024

Savannah Bananas Cruise Will Set Sail on Norwegian Cruise Ship in 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line
27 Shares
Share27
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

The first ever Bananaland at Sea cruise will set sail in 2024 on a Norwegian cruise ship.
Norwegian Jade cruise ship

The Savannah Bananas are the greatest show in sports offering the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball on the planet. For the first time ever, they will host a group cruise in partnership with Sixthman.

The cruise will depart from Miami on October 14, 2024 on a four night cruise to The Bahamas from Miami, Florida. The cruise will take place on Norwegian Jade and feature two port stops, Nassau and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

This immersive experience will feature an array of activities including Banana Ball tricks, banana tossing, breakdancing, and other fun filled hijinks.

Sponsored Links

If you want join this first ever cruise with the Savannah Bananas, pre-sale signups are now available for members for The Savannah Bananas’ K Club through Thursday, October 12.

First Round Pre-sale Sign Ups end Sunday, October 15 at 11:59 pm (ET). K Club Pre-sales run Tuesday, October 16-18. Public Pre-sale Sign ups conclude Wednesday, October 18 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public Pre-sales run October 18-20, 2024.

Public sales follow on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at bananalandatsea.com.

Three different payment options will be available, with Automated Monthly Billing allowing for a deposit as low as $100 per person.

Prices for the cruise based on double occupancy are:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

  • Inside cabin – Starting at $1,150 per person
  • Ocean view cabin- Starting at $1,350 per person
  • Balcony cabin – Starting at $1,800 per person
  • Club Balcony Suite – Starting at $2,250 per person
  • Penthouse Suite – Starting at $3,300 per person
  • Owners Suite – Starting at $4,500 per person
  • Courtyard Villas – Starting at $4,500 per person
  • Garden Villa – $15,600 per person

ESPN has called the Savannah Bananas the greatest show in sports and they have racked up 7.6 million followers on TikTok.

Savannah Bananas at sea
Photo Courtesy of Savannah Bananas

Their games are filled with choreographed dances, epic scoring celebrations, flaming bats, and an array of other antics. The team has sold out every home game since their 2016 inaugural season.

Bananaland At Sea will see the Savannah Bananas joined on-board by their arch-rivals, the Party Animals, as well as fan favorite cast members like senior citizen dance team the Banana Nanas, Dad Bod cheerleading squad the Man-Nana’s, Dancing Umpire Vincent Chapman, Break-dancing coach Maceo Harrison, the World Famous Bananas Pep Band and others for four unforgettable days.

Bananaland At Sea will offer countless opportunities to meet and greet the Bananas that include exclusive activities, daily challenges, and much more.

The Savannah Bananas have been featured on ESPN, CBS News, Sports Illustrated, CNN and HBO Sports.  They play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball with a different set of rules to make the game fast paced and entertaining.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineSavannah Bananas Cruise Will Set Sail on Norwegian Cruise Ship in 2024
Previous article
6 Best Cruise Lines for a Quiet and Relaxing Vacation
Next article
Work Begins on Carnival Cruise Ship’s Multi-Million Dollar Enhancement

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,521FollowersFollow
10,082FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

27 Shares
Share27
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share