Where All 28 Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will Sail To/From in 2024

Royal Caribbean has more cruise ships in their fleet and carries more passengers each year than any other cruise line. They currently have 26 cruise ships in their fleet with two new ships debuting in 2024. The two new cruise ships will be the largest ever built with Icon of the Seas coming in at more than 250,000 gross tons.



Here is a look at where all 28 Royal Caribbean cruise ships will be sailing to and from in 2024 categorized by ship class. 20 of Royal Caribbean’s ships will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Icon Class

Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship in the world when the vessel debuts in January 2024. The cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami.

Oasis Class

Allure of the Seas will start off the year sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The cruise ship will move to Miami in July and will keep on offering three/four night Bahamas cruises.

Sponsored Links



Harmony of the Seas will sail from Galveston, Texas for the entire year offering seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Oasis of the Seas will start off sailing from Miami to the Caribbean on week long cruises. In April, the ship will reposition to Barcelona and sail seven night cruises to Spain, France, and Italy. In October, the ship will head to Port Everglades and sail six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

Symphony of the Seas will sail from Port Everglades offering six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean. In May, the ship will head north to the New York City area sailing week long cruises to The Bahamas from Bayonne, New Jersey. In November, the cruise ship will reposition to Miami for seven night cruises to the Caribbean.

Utopia of the Seas will be the sixth and final Oasis class ship from Royal Caribbean. The ship is scheduled to debut in July 2024 and will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida. The three night cruises will depart on Fridays while the four night cruises will depart each Monday.

Wonder of the Seas will spend the entire year sailing to the Caribbean on seven night cruises from Port Canaveral.

Quantum Class

Anthem of the Seas will sail from three different homeports in 2024. The ship will start the year offering cruises to The Bahamas from Bayonne. The ship will reposition to Southampton, England in April and offer cruises to Spain, France, and the Norwegian fjords. In October, the ship will head to Singapore to sail cruises to Thailand and Malaysia.

Odyssey of the Seas will kick off 2024 sailing from Port Everglades to the Caribbean before heading to Rome in April. Once in Rome, the ship will sail cruises to the Greek Isles and Holy Land. In November, the ship will cross the Atlantic and finish the year sailing week long cruises to The Bahamas from Bayonne.

Ovation of the Seas will start and end the year sailing to Australia and New Zealand from Sydney. During the summer months, the ship will head to Seattle and offer seven night cruises to Alaska.

Quantum of the Seas will start the year sailing from Brisbane to Australia and New Zealand. The ship will spend the summer sailing to Alaska from Seattle on week long cruises. After the summer Alaska season, the ship will head to Singapore and then back to Brisbane for cruises to New Zealand and Australia.

Spectrum of the Seas will start off the year sailing to Thailand and Malaysia from Singapore. In April, the ship will sail from Hong Kong offering cruises to Japan, Vietnam, and China.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Sponsored Links



Freedom Class

Freedom of the Seas will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Miami. In August, the ship will move to Port Everglades for six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

Independence of the Seas will spend the entire year sailing from Miami on four and five night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Liberty of the Seas will begin 2024 sailing three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Everglades. The ship will sail from Bayonne during the summer months offering cruises to Canada, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. In November, the ship will reposition to Port Everglades and resume three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.

Voyager Class

Adventure of the Seas will spend the entire year sailing six and eight night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.

Explorer of the Seas will begin the year sailing five and nine night cruises to the Caribbean from Miami. In the spring, the ship will head to Europe and sail week long cruises to the Greek Isles from Ravenna, Italy. In November, the ship will head back to Miami for 10/11 night Caribbean cruises.

Mariner of the Seas will sail four and five night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. In May, the cruise ship will reposition to Galveston, Texas for four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Navigator of the Seas will spend the entire year sailing from Los Angeles on cruises to the West Coast and Mexico.

Voyager of the Seas will start the year by sailing from Galveston on four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The cruise ship will head to Europe for the summer season sailing week long cruises in the Mediterranean from Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Ravenna. In November, the ship will head to Port Canaveral for four and five night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Radiance Class

Brilliance of the Seas will sail from Sydney to Australia and the South Pacific for the first few months of 2024. The ship will reposition to Vancouver for the Alaska cruise season and sail week long cruises. In September, the ship will reposition to New Orleans and sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Jewel of the Seas will start 2024 sailing to the Southern Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The ship will then spend the summer sailing in Europe from Amsterdam and from Haifa, Israel. The vessel will end the year sailing from Galveston on nine and ten night cruises to the Caribbean.

Sponsored Links



Radiance of the Seas will start the year sailing to the Caribbean from Tampa before heading to Vancouver and Seward for summer cruises in Alaska. Once the Alaskan cruise season is over, the ship will head back to Tampa for seven night cruises to the Caribbean.

Serenade of the Seas will sail the Ultimate World Cruises for the first eight months of 2024. Once the cruise around the world ends, the ship will head to Tampa for five and nine night cruises to the Caribbean.

Vision Class

Enchantment of the Seas will spend all of 2024 sailing to the Western Caribbean from Tampa, Florida.

Grandeur of the Seas will start of 2024 sailing long cruises to the Caribbean from Miami. The ship will move to Tampa in April offering shorter Caribbean cruises. In September, the ship will sail to Canada from Boston. Grandeur of the Seas will end the year sailing five and nine night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.

Rhapsody of the Seas will offer seven night cruises to the Southern Caribbean from Panama and Columbia. The cruise ship will reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico in April and sail week long cruises from San Juan for the rest of 2024.

Vision of the Seas will from Baltimore for all of 2024 sailing a variety of cruises to the Caribbean and Bermuda.

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

The following cruise ships will visit CocoCay during 2024: Icon of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Utopia of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Grandeur of the Sea, and Vision of the Seas.