Viking Celebrates Cruise Ship Milestone And Isn’t Slowing Down

When Viking launched their first ocean cruise ship in 2015, Chairman Torstein Hagen laid out a vision to have 10 ocean ships and 100 river ships in their fleet. The first half of that vision was completed this week when the cruise line christened their 10th ocean ship, Viking Saturn.



Even though Viking reached that first ocean ship milestone with 10 vessels in service, they will add another 10 ships to their fleet by the end of the decade. The cruise line currently has nine ocean ships in service with Viking and a 10th (formerly Viking Sun) chartered in China.

The cruise line has been named the Best Ocean Cruise Line my multiple publications ever since they launched their first ship, Viking Star. They have the highest passenger rating out of all ocean cruise lines and their rapid growth points to how they reinvented ocean cruising eight years ago.

Viking’s newest ship, Viking Saturn, was christened at Pier 88 in New York City on Tuesday evening. Ann Ziff, the chairman of the Metropolitan Opera and a longtime Viking cultural partner, served as the ship’s godmother offering the traditional blessing on the vessel. This also marked the first time that Viking has christened a new ship in New York.

“This is a very proud day for Viking as we name our newest identical ocean ship in New York City, one of the great cultural capitals of the world,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “It is especially fitting that Ann Ziff, Chairman of the Metropolitan Opera—one of the world’s greatest cultural institutions—has honored us by serving as godmother of the Viking Saturn. We thank Ann for her loyalty as a Viking guest, as well as her many impressive contributions to the arts and other important causes.”

How has Viking christened 10 new ships in eight years with another 10 vessels coming over the next seven years? It’s all about the experience onboard. Demand has never been higher for Viking’s ocean cruises with capacity on 2023 cruises being 89% sold out and 2024 already at 49% sold.

Things you won’t find onboard Viking ships are children under 18, casinos, nickel and diming, inside cabins, or formal nights.

Viking offers a new all-inclusive experience and the following is included in ALL cruise fares:

WiFi (Starlink on some cruise ships)

One shore excursion in every port

Soda, beer, and wine during lunch and dinner

All restaurants and room service

Access to the Nordic Spa thermal suite

Laundry rooms

Viking’s 10 ocean cruise ships are for the most part identical. When you step on board, you have a feeling that you’re at home and it’s all apart of Viking’s mission, travel the world in comfort. 100% of the inside of Viking’s ships are non-smoking.

As Viking continues to expand through the end of the decade, they will be able to add even more incredible itineraries. They will have more ships to deploy to destinations that aren’t often visited by cruise ships. During a press conference on Viking Saturn, the cruise line hinted that regions in Africa are a possibility for future expansion.

What started out as a small river cruise line with four ships in Russia in 1997 has turned into the fastest growing cruise company in the world. Viking now has over 100 total vessels in service across four product lines: river cruises, ocean cruises, expedition cruises, and the Mississippi.

Viking also has 14 river ships and 10 ocean ships either under construction, on order, or options for them.

Viking is celebrating their 25th anniversary with $25 deposits on cruises and up to free international airfare on river, ocean, and expedition cruises. This deal will run through the end of June 2023.