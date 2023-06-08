Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Unveils Ship With Solar and Wind Sails

Cruise Line Unveils Ship With Solar and Wind Sails

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has unveiled its first zero emission cruise ship that will have three autonomous wing rigs for solar and wind power.

Visual concept of Hurtigruten Norway’s Sea Zero initiative. Credit: VARD Design.

Hurtigruten’s project “Sea Zero” was first announced last year and the cruise line has now unveiled the vessel for the first time. It will be the most energy efficient cruise ship in the world when completed. It will carry 500 guests in 270 cabins and be 443 feet long.

Visual concept of Hurtigruten Norway’s Sea Zero initiative. Credit: VARD Design.

The cruise ship will have retractable sails with solar panels, artificial intelligence maneuvering, contra-rotating propellers, and multiple retractable thrusters.

The three retractable, autonomous wing rigs will comprise 1500m² (16,146 ft²) of solar panels and a total wind surface of 750m² (8,073ft²), reaching a maximum height of 50m (164 ft) when fully extended.

A streamlined shape will result in less air resistance, reduce energy use, and increase passenger comfort. In addition to ample outdoor space, enlarged surface areas with dedicated windows will allow for unparalleled views of what is often described as ‘the world’s most beautiful coastline.’

Battery levels will be displayed on side of the cruise ship, while the bridge, where the Captain and crew steer the ship, is expected to reduce significantly in size following enhanced A.I. maneuvering, mimicking that of an airplane cockpit.

Visual concept of Hurtigruten Norway’s Sea Zero initiative. Credit: VARD Design.

“When we initially announced the ‘Sea Zero’ project over a year ago, we were faced with the challenge of not knowing which technologies would be available to us in 2030. Our task was to pave the way for new innovations and enhance existing ones to align with our sustainability objectives. While some of these technologies have reached a relatively advanced stage, they still necessitate dedicated research and development to ensure successful implementation within the maritime context.

“On the other hand, certain technologies are still in early development and require fundamental research and thorough testing. Following a rigorous feasibility study, we have pinpointed the most promising technologies for our groundbreaking future cruise ships. We are committed to delivering a ship that surpasses all others in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability within just a few years,” said Hedda Felin, the CEO of Hurtigruten Norway.

The project has now entered a two year phase where these new technologies will be tested and developed.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCruise Line Unveils Ship With Solar and Wind Sails
