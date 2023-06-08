Cruise Line Announces 164 New Itineraries and 29 New Ports

A cruise line has announced 164 new itineraries and 29 new ports that their cruise ships will visit in 2025-2026.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, an ultra luxury cruise line, has released their 2025-2026 Voyage Collection that has over 150 new itineraries and over two dozen new port stops. All fares include free unlimited shore excursions at every port of call.

These new cruises will visit Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe to far flung destinations with Australia and New Zealand, Asia, South America, and the South Pacific.

In addition, the collection features 9 new cruises in Africa and Arabia, more than any previous Voyage Collection, and includes the ability for guests to embark in Doha, Qatar and Port Louis, Mauritius for the very first time.

Cruises will range from seven nights to an incredible 154 day world cruise. Highlights of these newly announced cruises include five new port stops in Madagascar, two week cruises to Alaska, and a few trips through the Panama Canal.

The Voyage Collection includes free unlimited shore excursions during the cruise, unlimited WiFi, pre-paid gratuities, round trip business class airfare, and pre-cruise hotel for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

“Our 2025-2026 Voyage Collection provides our guests with An Unrivaled Experience, exploring the world around us with immersive itineraries that span a range of much-loved to more unique destinations,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We pride ourselves on the unparalleled experience a Regent sailing offers. Our guests cruise the seas in sumptuous comfort – enjoying exquisite all-suite accommodation, exceptional personalized service, and extraordinary cuisine in our specialty onboard restaurants – before disembarking to explore a wonderful selection of ports, both new and familiar, with unlimited free shore excursions. Our voyages are the most luxurious way to explore the world.”

Reservations for these newly announced cruises will open for bookings on June 21, 2023.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises operates the World’s Most Luxurious Fleet with five ships in service. The cruise line will add a sixth ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, in November 2023.