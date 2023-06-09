Royal Caribbean Extends Cruise Deals for 4 Extra Days

Royal Caribbean is extending cruise deals for an extra four days including 30% off all cruises and kids sail for free.



Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they carry more guests on their ships each year than anyone else. They operate the world’s largest cruise ships and sail to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Europe, Alaska, and Asia.

Royal Caribbean’s cruise deals include the following:

Up to $500 in savings on cruises that depart on and after July 8, 2023

30% off every guest

Up to $500 off Europe air bookings for cruises departing between July 1, 2023 — October 31, 2023.

Kids cruise free

Deal ends on June 12, 2023

For exact terms and details of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Up to $500 off applies to new bookings on sailings departing on or after July 8, 2023, and provides instant savings of up to $500 per stateroom.

Savings amount varies by stateroom category booked and sailing length as follows: 5 nights or less, $25 USD savings for Interior and Ocean View, $75 USD for Balconies, and $150 USD for Suites; 6 nights or longer, $50 USD savings for Interior and Ocean View, $100 USD for Balconies, and $500 USD for Suites.

Instant savings applied as instant rebate to the price of cruise fare at checkout.

Instant savings do not apply to cruises from China.