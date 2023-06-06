Princess Cruise Ship Rescues 51 Passengers and 16 Crew From Another Cruise Line

A Princess cruise ship rescued 51 passengers and 16 crew members from another cruise line after their ship was disabled due to an engine fire in Glacier Bay.

Sapphire Princess was in the middle of a cruise to Alaska when they received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard to assist in the rescue of the passengers and crew members on Wilderness Discoverer. Wilderness Discoverer is small cruise ship from Adventure Smith Explorations.

Sapphire Princess dispatched a water shuttle to transfer all 51 of the passengers and 16 crew from the Wilderness Discoverer to the Princess cruise ship. Princess Cruises reported there are no injuries and that their crew aboard Sapphire Princess are feeding and taking great care of these passengers.

Princess Cruises issued the following statement about the rescue of the passengers and crew members of Winderness Discoverer: “We are proud to have been able to render assistance and would like to take this opportunity to thank the crew of Sapphire Princess led by our Captain Todd McBain as well as our colleagues with the U.S. Coast Guard on this positive outcome.”

Sapphire Princess is currently on a week long “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise that departed from Vancouver, Canada on May 31, 2023. The cruise visited Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Glacier Bay. The one way cruise will end in Whitier, Alaska on June 7, 2023.