Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruise Ship Rescues 51 Passengers and 16 Crew From Another Cruise...

Princess Cruise Ship Rescues 51 Passengers and 16 Crew From Another Cruise Line

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A Princess cruise ship rescued 51 passengers and 16 crew members from another cruise line after their ship was disabled due to an engine fire in Glacier Bay.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sapphire Princess was in the middle of a cruise to Alaska when they received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard to assist in the rescue of the passengers and crew members on Wilderness Discoverer. Wilderness Discoverer is small cruise ship from Adventure Smith Explorations.

Sapphire Princess dispatched a water shuttle to transfer all 51 of the passengers and 16 crew from the Wilderness Discoverer to the Princess cruise ship. Princess Cruises reported there are no injuries and that their crew aboard Sapphire Princess are feeding and taking great care of these passengers.

Sponsored Links

Princess Cruises issued the following statement about the rescue of the passengers and crew members of Winderness Discoverer: “We are proud to have been able to render assistance and would like to take this opportunity to thank the crew of Sapphire Princess led by our Captain Todd McBain as well as our colleagues with the U.S. Coast Guard on this positive outcome.”

Sapphire Princess is currently on a week long “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise that departed from Vancouver, Canada on May 31, 2023.  The cruise visited Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Glacier Bay. The one way cruise will end in Whitier, Alaska on June 7, 2023.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruise Ship Rescues 51 Passengers and 16 Crew From Another Cruise...
Previous article
8 Keys to a Stress-Free Cruise Vacation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,371FollowersFollow
9,134FollowersFollow
61,800SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share