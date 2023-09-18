Utopia of the Seas, Last Oasis-Class Cruise Ship, Touches Water for First Time

For the first time since the start of construction on the massive cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas has entered the water during a float out. The 15-hour event took place at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

46 million gallons of water were flooded into the ship’s dry dock, allowing the vessel to touch water, a momentous operation during the building of a cruise ship.

The final of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class cruise ships, Utopia of the Seas will be debuting out of the growing cruise port of Port Canaveral in Florida.

The ship will offer 3 and 4- night cruises to the Bahamas, alternating between sailings. This will allow multiple trips to the cruise line’s private island at Perfect Day at CocoCay. These sailings will begin in June of 2024.

Sponsored Links



View cruise itineraries on Utopia of the Seas here

Utopia of the Seas would be the largest cruise ship in the world, were it not for the much-anticipated Icon of the Seas being built by the same cruise line. There are five other Oasis-class vessels with Royal Caribbean, and each new ship was larger than the last. The same will be the case with Utopia, the sixth Oasis-class ship, with an expected gross-tonnage over 170,000.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The newly built ship will be powered by LNG (Liquified Natural Gas), the first in its class to do so. The fuel will allow for cleaner operation, as the cruise industry seeks efforts to reduce environmental impacts on communities.

The ship will offer many familiar features found on its sister ships. However, it boasts several distinctive offerings, including the indoor tiki bar called the Pesky Parrot, located on the Promenade.

Another exciting addition is an interactive dining experience designed to replicate a classic train car ride. Guests can enjoy a multi-course meal that immerses them in simulated trips to various destinations, with evolving storylines matched to the cuisine.

Central Park will house Izumi hibachi and Teppanyaki, along with Izumi in the Park, an outdoor sushi and Japanese sweets walk-up venue. Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and Gio’s Terrazza will expand to a two-story setup, featuring an outdoor terrace overlooking the Boardwalk neighborhood and ocean views, taking the place of the specialty restaurant Wonderland.

Southern cuisine enthusiasts will appreciate the return of The Mason Jar, previously featured on the Wonder of the Seas. Other dining options on board include Chops Grille, 150 Central Park, Coastal Kitchen, Hooked Seafood, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Johnny Rockets, the main dining room, and the Windjammer buffet, among others.

The ship offers an impressive selection of more than 20 bars and entertainment venues, including five live music spots: Spotlight Karaoke, Boleros for Latin music, Music Hall for cover bands, Bell & Barley English pub, and the piano tunes of Schooner Bar.

As for main show entertainment, specific titles are yet to be unveiled. However, Utopia of the Seas will feature three main performance venues: the Royal Theater for Broadway-style shows, the AquaTheater for a new diving and aerobatic spectacle, Studio B for fresh ice-skating performances, and The Attic for comedy acts.

View cruise itineraries on Utopia of the Seas here