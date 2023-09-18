Carnival Cruise Line Unveils All New Vegan Dining Menu

To enhance dining options for its guests, Carnival Cruise Line, through a recent statement, has unveiled new vegan menus as part of a fleetwide initiative.

The menus were first introduced on Carnival Freedom in Port Canaveral, Florida, and Carnival Horizon at PortMiami, with plans for a phased rollout across the entire fleet by the end of 2023.

The new vegan menus cater to the growing demand for plant-based food options among passengers. Carnival’s culinary team has meticulously crafted a selection of appetizers, entrees, and desserts, all of which are entirely vegan and free from animal products. The proteins featured in these dishes are skillfully derived from meat substitutes.

“Plant-based food options are a rising preference on our ships just as they are on land, and so the new dishes we’re introducing are a direct response to that shift,” said Richard Morse, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage at Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our skilled chefs work to accommodate all dietary needs and preferences, but building on our vegan offerings and emphasizing them with specific menus will help to make ordering easier in the dining room and preparation more efficient in the galley.”

Some of the highlights from the new vegan menus include appetizers like the Hawaiian Salmon Poke, Stuffed Mushrooms, and Spaghetti Carbonara. The entrees feature dishes like Grilled Tofu Steak, Baked Vegetable Au Gratin, and Eggplant Cutlet a la Parmigiana. Dessert options consist of Key Lime Velvet Cake, Dutch Double Chocolate Pave, and Cappuccino Pot de Créme.

The vegan menus will be progressively introduced throughout the fall, with Carnival Dream set to be the next ship to implement them.

By the end of September, guests on Carnival Valor, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama, and Mardi Gras will also be able to enjoy these plant-based offerings.

Carnival also plans to extend the vegan menus to Carnival Celebration, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Glory, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Sunshine, and Carnival Elation by the end of October.

Carnival Paradise and Carnival Spirit will follow suit by the end of November, while Carnival Legend, Carnival Venezia, and the new Carnival Jubilee will introduce the menus before the end of December.

In addition to these vegan options, Carnival Cruise Line is continuously expanding its regular dining room menus with dozens of new dishes. This initiative is part of Carnival’s ongoing commitment to provide a wide variety of dining choices to its passengers, including dishes collaboratively curated by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse in conjunction with Carnival’s own talented chefs.

Here is a breakdown of the new additions according to the Carnival statement: