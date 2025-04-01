shore excursions
Cruise NewsSushi Bar Begins Rolling Out on Holland America Cruise Ships

Sushi Bar Begins Rolling Out on Holland America Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line

A new sushi bar, Morimoto By Sea Sushi Bar, has begun rolling out on Holland America Line cruise ships after debuting on Nieuw Amsterdam in 2023.

Holland America Line's Rotterdam
Morimoto By Sea Sushi Bar will roll out on Rotterdam and three other HAL cruise ships by this summer.

Morimoto By Sea Sushi Bar is a specialty sushi bar that can seat 12 guests. After a successful debut on Nieuw Amsterdam, it will roll out to Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Eurodam.

The rollout to these four ships will completed by June 2025 and it’s an addition to the existing Morimoto By Sea stand-alone restaurant and pop-up experience.

To celebrate the rollout, Chef Morimoto sailed aboard Rotterdam and created the longest Maki sushi roll at sea on March 30. More than 50 of the ship’s culinary team helped create the 90 foot long roll that contained more than 55 pounds of rice and 33 pounds of fresh Big Eye Tuna fish.

Chef Morimoto, gave the following statement:

“As the Global Fresh Fish Ambassador for Holland America Line, I love to bring my passion for sushi to the high seas.

“Creating the longest sushi maki roll at sea for Holland America was a thrilling challenge, which allowed me to showcase our commitment to using the highest quality and freshest ingredients in a fun and memorable way for Holland America guests.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsSushi Bar Begins Rolling Out on Holland America Cruise Ships
Previous article
Carnival’s “Heartfelt Plea” to Priority Passengers Taking Naps in Cabins
Next article
Why Your Fitness Tracker Gets Wonky on a Cruise Ship Run

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved