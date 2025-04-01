Sushi Bar Begins Rolling Out on Holland America Cruise Ships

A new sushi bar, Morimoto By Sea Sushi Bar, has begun rolling out on Holland America Line cruise ships after debuting on Nieuw Amsterdam in 2023.

Morimoto By Sea Sushi Bar is a specialty sushi bar that can seat 12 guests. After a successful debut on Nieuw Amsterdam, it will roll out to Rotterdam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Eurodam.

The rollout to these four ships will completed by June 2025 and it’s an addition to the existing Morimoto By Sea stand-alone restaurant and pop-up experience.

To celebrate the rollout, Chef Morimoto sailed aboard Rotterdam and created the longest Maki sushi roll at sea on March 30. More than 50 of the ship’s culinary team helped create the 90 foot long roll that contained more than 55 pounds of rice and 33 pounds of fresh Big Eye Tuna fish.

Chef Morimoto, gave the following statement:

“As the Global Fresh Fish Ambassador for Holland America Line, I love to bring my passion for sushi to the high seas.

“Creating the longest sushi maki roll at sea for Holland America was a thrilling challenge, which allowed me to showcase our commitment to using the highest quality and freshest ingredients in a fun and memorable way for Holland America guests.”