Why Your Fitness Tracker Gets Wonky on a Cruise Ship Run

As the cruise industry grows, it’s clear that there isn’t just one type of traveler who enjoys a vacation at sea. While some would rather lounge in a deck chair on lido deck for 8 hours a day, others prefer to enjoy a more active sailing. But fitness trackers could cause issues.

If you’re the type of cruiser who wonders why there’s even a gym and running track on a cruise ship, this story might not make much sense.

But active runners want to keep up their conditioning even while getting a break from work. Plus, with all the amazing food on a cruise ship, it helps to burn off at least a few calories before debarkation day arrives.

Why Trackers Are a Runner’s Best Friend—Until They’re Not

Fitness trackers are practically a must for serious runners. Not only do they keep a close eye on the heart rate, but a tracker with GPS enabled can provide all kinds of information about pace, altitude, and overall performance.

There’s only one problem when you combine these two ideas: cruise ships are on the move.

Sure, you can get the GPS to connect to a Garmin fitness tracker, but once you start running on the onboard track on a moving ship, it throws all the data into chaos.

In fact, it’s a little hilarious to check out the map of a run on a cruise ship. It’s usually a straight line with some pretty ridiculous speeds that change when you’re running towards the back (stern) of the ship.

It’s even weirder if you start your run while the ship is turning or positioning to move out of port.

Social Media Weighs In: ‘A Fun Mess’

A user on Reddit recently asked about this after saying they were in the middle of a 10k training block.

Once the ship is out at sea it might look like you’re running the fastest pace of your life, but the data is really just way off.

“It does not work well. Like at all. The ships moving, you’re moving, it’s a fun mess. I recommend doing it once with GPS on just to look at how goofy the map is then delete the workout,” one user replied.

Track or Treadmill?

Another commenter recommended using the treadmill in the gym instead. Of course, the GPS would ideally be turned off and the run logged as an “indoor run” in this case.

Most modern cruise ships do clearly mark the distances on their tracks, but not all tracks are created equal.

I’ve been on some cruise ships where a runner has to almost turn into a hurdler, on top of being a bobber and weaver, as an obstacle course of objects and crowds would make it more like a “fun run”.

I don’t recommend trying to run at full speed on a cruise ship. It’s great for a light job, but if you want to push yourself hard, hit the treadmill in the gym as previously mentioned.

So, if getting the best possible time is important to a runner, it’s not so ideal. Some tracks, like on Celebrity’s Edge-Class ships are multi-level and add some interest to the work out, but an occasional cruiser passing by could always be an issue.

In the social media post, user Meeshkim129 mentioned an interesting experience while running on a cruise, with quite an impressive performance.

“I ran 7 miles on the jogging track on the cruise and the regular outdoor mode was fine. 3 laps was one mile, I knew my easy pace, and 21 laps later, it logged the correct mileage at the right pace. I have a Forerunner 245. It was a great experience every time I hit the track because I had beautiful views of Canada/Alaska and the ocean, and even spotted some whales while I ran,” the user stated.

Another user mentioned training for a marathon when they took a cruise. After trying to do an 8-mile run on the jogging track, they ended up switching to the treadmill.

While it’s notable for a runner to want to keep up their conditioning on a cruise, just know that the track around the lido deck or above it is more like a jogging or walking track than a “running” track.

Plan B: Run When the Ship Stops

If you don’t wan to use the treadmill, just wait for the ship to arrive in port and have a nice early morning run while the ship is stationary. Then you can use the GPS as normal.

Just be careful of any groggy passengers with plates from the buffet that could stumble across your path.