Margaritaville Adds New Cruises From Tampa, Florida

By Ben Souza
Cruise News

Margaritaville at Sea has announced new cruises in 2027 including Islander’s first ever eight-day cruises to the Caribbean.

Islander cruise ship

Margaritaville at Sea’s Islander currently offers four- to 10-night cruises from Tampa, Florida. The cruise line has released new cruises for bookings that will set sail in 2027.

The new sailings include an itinerary that will overnight in New Orleans during Mardi Gras and and more variety on cruises to the Caribbean.

New itineraries for Islander in 2027 include:

  • Eight-night Mardi Gras Overnight + Mexico – An overnight port visit in New Orleans during Mardi Gras and stops in Progreso and Cozumel
  • Eight-night Jamaica & Western Caribbean – Port stops in Cozumel, Belize City, Montego Bay and Grand Cayman
  • Seven-night Key West & Mexico – Port visits to Key West, Cozumel and Progreso
  • Five-night Bahamas Duo – Port stops in Nassau and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island
  • Five-night Key West & Grand Bahama – Stops in Key West and Freeport

These new itineraries from Margaritaville at Sea are now open for bookings. They are currently 50% off and kids cruise free through April 30, 2025.

Margaritaville at Sea currently has two ships in their fleet. Islander offers cruises from Tampa while Paradise sails from the Port of Palm Beach.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
