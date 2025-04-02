Margaritaville Adds New Cruises From Tampa, Florida

Margaritaville at Sea has announced new cruises in 2027 including Islander’s first ever eight-day cruises to the Caribbean.

Margaritaville at Sea’s Islander currently offers four- to 10-night cruises from Tampa, Florida. The cruise line has released new cruises for bookings that will set sail in 2027.

The new sailings include an itinerary that will overnight in New Orleans during Mardi Gras and and more variety on cruises to the Caribbean.

New itineraries for Islander in 2027 include:

Eight-night Mardi Gras Overnight + Mexico – An overnight port visit in New Orleans during Mardi Gras and stops in Progreso and Cozumel

– An overnight port visit in New Orleans during Mardi Gras and stops in Progreso and Cozumel Eight-night Jamaica & Western Caribbean – Port stops in Cozumel, Belize City, Montego Bay and Grand Cayman

– Port stops in Cozumel, Belize City, Montego Bay and Grand Cayman S even-night Key West & Mexico – Port visits to Key West, Cozumel and Progreso

– Port visits to Key West, Cozumel and Progreso Five-night Bahamas Duo – Port stops in Nassau and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island

– Port stops in Nassau and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island Five-night Key West & Grand Bahama – Stops in Key West and Freeport

These new itineraries from Margaritaville at Sea are now open for bookings. They are currently 50% off and kids cruise free through April 30, 2025.

Margaritaville at Sea currently has two ships in their fleet. Islander offers cruises from Tampa while Paradise sails from the Port of Palm Beach.