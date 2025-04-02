Star of the Seas Cheaper Than Icon? Here’s What I Discovered

Usually, a cruise line’s newest ship is also its most expensive to book, at least for a while. But some savvy cruisers recently noticed some prices on Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas that were even cheaper than its 2024-launched sister ship.

When Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas launched in January 2024, it set a new benchmark for mega-ships. It was also one of the most anticipated cruise ships in a long time.

It broke the mold with the largest waterpark at sea, a suspended infinity pool in an adult-only area, and a glass-domed AquaDome with jaw-dropping ocean views.

So, when Star of the Seas, its sister ship debuting August 31, 2025, started showing lower prices, it got some attention. A Reddit user recently posted in a Royal Caribbean subreddit, puzzled that his September 7, 2025, booking on Star was cheaper than a similar Icon trip.

“We assumed it would be the other way around, considering Star would be newer,” he wrote.

Online comments pointed to ports, demand, and preview sailings as culprits—but what’s really going on?

I dug into the numbers, compiling a spreadsheet of 2025-2027 sailings for both ships from CruisePlum, focusing on the cheapest inside cabins for two.

The data tells an interesting story—one that could save you hundreds on your next Icon-class cruise. Here’s what I found, with insights to help you pick the right ship, time, and itinerary.

Star’s Pricing Only Looks Cheaper on This Basis

At first glance, Star of the Seas does seem cheaper. The average total cabin price for two on Icon is about $3,900 across my dataset, while Star ranges around $3,800. This is with taxes, fees, and even gratuities for two all included.

But when you break it down to cost per day, Star averages $577, outpacing Icon’s $548. Why? Star offers shorter 3- and 4-day Bahamas sailings (e.g., $660-$869/day) alongside its 7-day trips, raising the daily rate.

Icon, meanwhile, sticks to consistent 7-day sailings, spreading costs for better value.

(I recently wrote about the push for shorter cruises on Oasis-class ships and how so many of them are 3- and 4-day sailings, if you want to check that out too.)

So, take the Reddit user’s September 7, 2025, Star sailing—a 7-day North America itinerary from Port Canaveral for $3,642 ($520/day). Compare that to Icon’s September 6, 2025, Central America trip from Miami at $3,800 ($543/day). Star wins the price battle on total cost and daily value.

For budget hunters, this suggests Star can undercut Icon—but only if you stick to its 7-day options.

Timing Is Everything: Summer Peaks, Fall Steals

Both ships follow a predictable seasonal price pattern. Summer (June–August) and year-end holidays (December) are more expensive.

Icon’s priciest sailing hits $935/day on December 27, 2025, while Star peaks at $910/day on December 28, 2025—both during the New Year rush. Summer isn’t much better, with daily rates hovering around $650-$690 (e.g., July 25, 2026: Icon $672/day, Star $675/day).

Want a deal? Late fall (October–November) and early spring (March–April) are your sweet spots. Icon drops to $403/day on October 18, 2025, and Star hits $402/day on October 26, 2025—some of the lowest rates you can find on the ships right now.

Book smart, and you could save $200-$500 per person.

Trip Length Makes the Difference

Star of the Seas offers a mix of 3-, 4-, and 7-day itineraries, contrasting with Icon of the Seas’ exclusive 7-day sailings. While the shorter Bahamas trips from Port Canaveral might seem appealing, their daily rates are significantly higher.

For example, a 3-day Star sailing on August 20, 2025, costs $660/day. In comparison, a 7-day Star trip on September 14, 2025, is priced at $475/day, showing the better value of longer voyages.

Icon’s consistent 7-day offerings also provide a competitive low daily rate, often outperforming Star’s short-trip premiums. For budget-conscious travelers, sticking to 7-day itineraries on either ship is generally the most economical choice.

Pricing Predictability: Icon vs. Star

Icon of the Seas has fairly predictable 7-day trip prices, ranging from $381 to $935 per day, likely due to its consistent PortMiami departures. Star of the Seas’ 7-day prices are also in a similar range ($402-$910), but its overall pricing is more complex because it offers shorter, more expensive daily rate trips to The Bahamas.

Star’s lower total prices might be due to it being newer or sailing from Port Canaveral. For example, a 7-day Star cruise from Orlando on September 14, 2025, costs $475 per day, less than a similar Icon trip from Miami ($502 per day).

So, while Star’s 7-day prices aren’t wildly different from Icon’s, its mix of trip lengths means you need to compare prices carefully to find the best deal.

Sample Sailings: Star vs. Icon

Best Value on Icon

May 3, 2025: 7-day Caribbean – East from Miami

Price: $2,668 ($381/day)

Why: Icon’s lowest daily rate—perfect for spring savings.

Star’s Cheapest 7-Day

October 26, 2025: 7-day North America from Orlando

Price: $2,816 ($402/day)

Why: A fall steal, undercutting Icon’s same-week rate ($469/day).

Summer Peak Comparison

July 25, 2026 (Icon): 7-day Central America from Miami Price: $4,706 ($672/day)

July 26, 2026 (Star): 7-day North America from Orlando Price: $4,728 ($675/day)



Star’s Short Trips

August 23, 2025: 4-day Bahamas from Orlando

Price: $3,474 ($869/day)

What It Means for You

So, are prices on Star of the Seas really cheaper than Icon’s pricing? Often, yes—but it’s not that simple. For the Reddit user and his wife, booking a September 2025 Star sailing was a win, blending new-ship excitement with a lower price tag. If you’re eyeing an Icon-class cruise, here’s your playbook:

Go Long: Pick 7-day trips on either ship to maximize value.

Time It Right: Late fall or early spring sailings can slash daily rates by $100 or more.

Know Your Ship: Icon offers predictable value; Star tempts with savings but demands flexibility in the dates.

As Star of the Seas joins the fleet, it’s shaking up the pricing game. Let’s be honest though, neither ship is very cheap to book.

Whether it’s port differences, demand prediction, or Royal Caribbean testing the waters with a new ship, one thing’s clear: savvy cruisers are always watching prices.