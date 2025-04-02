Princess Cruises Revamps 12 Spaces on One of Their Cruise Ships

Princess Cruises has revamped 12 spaces and restaurants on Majestic Princess during the cruise ship’s recent dry dock in Italy.

Many popular Princess culinary experiences were added to the ship including O’Malley’s Irish Pub, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, Alfredo’s Slice, Salty Dog Café, Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar and Bellini’s.

Here is a look at the 12 renovated/revamped spaces on Majestic Princess.

O’Malley’s Irish Pub is now located where the Vines Wine Bar was on Deck 5. The eatery offers classic Irish comfort food served pub-style. Live music will also take place in this area.

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, Princess Cruises’ signature Italian restaurant, is now where Harmony Restaurant was.

Piazza Bar has been replaced with Good Spirits at Sea, a bar inspired by the hit TV series, Good Spirits. Live demonstrations are given here by expert mixologists.

The Shops of Princess: EFFY has taken the place of Calypso Cove.

Confectionary, a Victorian-style confectionary, is also where Calypso Cove was located.

Up one deck on 6, Bellini’s Cocktail Bar replaces Good Spirits at Sea and the Princess Photo Gallery (moved up one deck). Churchill’s Video Arcade is now Captains Arcade featuring classic and interactive video games.

Three changes were made to Deck 7. Ocean Terrace Bar is now Ocean Terrace Sushi Bar offering fresh sushi rolls, fresh nigiri or sashimi and maki rolls.

Cartier is now The Shops of Princess: EFFY with an EFFY Lounge dedicated to curating select luxury pieces.

Rounding out the changes on Deck 7, the library is now the Princess Photo Gallery.

The last two changes were made up on the pool deck on 16.

Alfredo’s Slice, serving Neapolitan pizza made from scratch and to order, has replaced Chopsticks Noodle & Dim Sum Bar.

Lobster Bar & Grill was removed and replaced with The Salty Dog Grill serving 100% all beef hot dogs, street tacos, loaded fries and more.

Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experience, gave the following statement:

“Majestic Princess has undergone a remarkable transformation that will introduce beloved venues and experiences from across our fleet as it sails. “We can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for the upcoming Mediterranean season as we celebrate our 40th anniversary of cruising in this stunning, sought-after region.”

Majestic Princess will spend the next four months offering cruises in the Mediterranean. The ship will then moved to the Northeast for cruises to Canada and New England.

In the fall, the vessel will sail to the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In the spring of 2026, Majestic Princess will head to England for cruises around the UK.