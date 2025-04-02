Cruise Ship Passengers Robbed in Port by Gang of 50

Cruise ship passengers were robbed by a gang of 50 youths while visiting the first port stop of their cruise in Mombasa, Kenya.

Passengers on Crystal Symphony were robbed of valuables by 50 youths. Crystal Cruises confirmed that the port visit was not canceled. Several media outlets had earlier reported that the port stop was canceled.

The attack took place at Pembe za Ndovu on Moi Avenue, an area frequently visited by tourists.

Local media reported that a KTB officer, on condition of anonymity, said “Officers from the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and the National Police Service (NPS) boarded the ship to apologize for the attack and assure the tourists.”

The Standard reported that no cruise ship passengers were injured during the robbery.

This was the final cruise ship call for the season at the Port of Mombasa.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Deputy Director for PR and Corporate Communications, Wausi Walya, said that the Port of Mombasa has seen an increase in cruise ship visits since the area is becoming more popular for tourists.

Crystal Cruises sent the following statement to Cruise Fever about the incident:

“During Crystal Symphony’s call in Mombasa earlier this week, there was an incident in which one of our guest entertainers was robbed of his cell phone by a small group of local youths. We worked with local authorities and can confirm we did not cancel our stay in Mombasa as previously reported.”

Crystal Symphony is currently on a 15-day cruise from Seychelles to Cape Town, South Africa. Mombasa was the first port stop on the cruise.

The ship’s next port of call is Zanzibar, Tanzania, where it is currently visiting, according to cruise tracking data.

There are currently 1,169 passengers and crew members on the ship.