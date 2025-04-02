All-Inclusive Cruise Line Celebrates Launch of Ship’s Troncone

Explora Journeys, an all-inclusive luxury cruise line, celebrated the launch of the troncone (forward lower section of a ship) of EXPLORA IV at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Italy.

EXPLORA IV will be the fourth of six cruise ships from Explora Journeys when the vessel debuts in 2027. A ceremony was held, a maritime tradition, as the section of ship was floated out of dry dock for the first time.

The float out marks a significant construction milestone for the new cruise ship that is promising to further redefine the future of luxury cruising. It will also be the second ship in the fleet to be powered by LNG.

All ships in Explora Journeys’ fleet are built in Italy and are at the forefront of naval design and innovation.

Anna Nash, Global President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement:

“We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone in the construction of EXPLORA IV. This ship represents our unwavering commitment to delivering a new standard of excellence in luxury ocean travel.

“Our partnership with Fincantieri, one of the finest shipbuilders in the world, is built on shared values of innovation and the relentless pursuit of quality.”

Explora Journeys is a luxury cruise line from MSC Group. Their first ship, EXPLORA I, entered service in 2023 with a second ship launching the following year.

The cruise line will have a fleet of six luxury ships by 2028.

The cruise line’s aspiration is to create a unique ‘Ocean State of Mind’ by connecting guests with the sea, with themselves, and like-minded others. They offer remarkable itineraries blend renowned destinations with lesser-traveled ports, for a journey that inspires discovery in all its forms.