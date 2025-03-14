Star of the Seas vs Icon: 10 Differences for Royal Caribbean’s New Ship

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas shattered all kinds of records when it was launched and grabbed even more attention when it was first introduced to the world in early 2024. But how will the new Icon-class Star of the Seas compare, and what will be the main differences?

Star of the Seas is scheduled to enter service in late August 2025. With a gross tonnage of 250,800 and a passenger capacity of 5,610 (double capacity), the newest ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet will have a few differences, some subtle and some very obvious.

Since the vessels are sister ships, they have more similarities than differences. While it’s not yet known if Star of the Seas will be the new largest cruise ship in the world, we do know the cruise line will be operating the two largest cruise ships on the planet.

Here are 10 changes on the upcoming ship:

1. AquaDome Show

Icon of the Seas debuted the Aqua Action! show in its AquaDome, featuring daring dives and robotic maneuvers, all with a waterfall show and incredible acrobatics. I was able to witness this during the inaugural voyage, and it was stunning.

Star of the Seas will retain the AquaDome but introduce an entirely new aqua show. For the name and details, we will have to wait, but Royal Caribbean hints at enhanced technology and a new storyline theme, while keeping the 55-foot waterfall and those agile robots.

2. Homeport

Icon of the Seas sails from PortMiami from a terminal especially built for the giant ship. 7-day round-trip sailings visit Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries and include a stop at the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Star of the Seas will be based in Port Canaveral (Orlando). The ship will start with a couple 4-day sailings from the Florida port and then get into a regular rotation of 7-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with visits to CocoCay as well.

3. Dining Variety

Star of the Seas will offer an expanded variety of dining experiences compared to Icon of the Seas. While the exact number is still being finalized, Royal Caribbean has confirmed that there will be new and exciting culinary additions. Confirmed venues include favorites like Pier 7 and Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, with Pier 7 getting an overhaul.

Icon of the Seas provides a robust selection of 27-28 core dining experiences, split between 14-15 complimentary options (such as Windjammer and Sorrento’s Pizza) and 13-15 specialty venues (like Chops Grille and Empire Supper Club). The broader ’40+ dining options’ figure often mentioned includes casual grab-and-go spots like Surfside Bites and Pearl Café.

4. Supper Club Theme

Icon’s Empire Supper Club draws from the theme of 1920s New York City jazz clubs.

Star’s Lincoln Park Supper Club takes a slightly different approach and will transport passengers to 1930s Chicago, offering a distinct retro vibe with live music and upscale dining. This provides a different, but similar experience.

5. Surfside Neighborhood

Icon’s Surfside is a neighborhood designed for families with young children, primarily targeting ages 0-6, with Splashaway Bay and a Playscape.

Star of the Seas will modify Surfside slightly by expanding its appeal to slightly older children, raising the target age to approximately 10. This includes “more play activations” in Splashaway Bay and the Playscape, and the Water’s Edge pool will be an expanded play area for children and parents.

6. Hot Tub Count

Star has 10 hot tubs to Icon’s 9 (both with 7 pools).

Icon of the Seas: Originally planned hot tubs, but due to water weight concerns, some hot tub locations were removed.

Star of the Seas: Will feature an additional hot tub, which was originally planned for Icon, located adjacent between Lime and Coconut and the Aquadome Market. Royal Caribbean has determined they have sufficient weight capacity to add this feature.

7. Deck 6 Mystery Venue

Icon of the Seas houses the Attic comedy club on Deck 6.

Star of the Seas might replace it with a rumored new dining venue. Some savvy cruise fans were checking out deck plans on Star of the Seas on Deck 6 and noticed a dining venue where the comedy club is located on Icon.

8. The Pearl Upgrade

Icon of the Seas features the Pearl, a stunning architectural and lighting centerpiece that moves like it’s alive. It’s one of the first things passengers see when they walk on board Icon.

Star of the Seas will enhance the Pearl with upgraded lighting technology. Full multicolor rings will allow for richer colors in the 3,500-tile kinetic display

9. Enhanced Kids’ Clubs and Teen Spaces:

Icon of the Seas features Adventure Ocean and teen spaces for younger cruisers.

Star of the Seas will provide updates to Adventure Ocean with a focus on “analog play” alongside digital activities. The thought here is that some young people wanted activities that were less screen oriented. This was based on customer feedback.

10. Chief Dog Officer

Icon of the Seas: Has Rover, the golden retriever, as the ship’s canine mascot and is probably more popular than the captain of the ship.

Star of the Seas: Will introduce Sailor, a new Chief Dog Officer. Sailor’s images were just recently released, and he is almost 6 months old now.

Star of the Seas Fact Sheet