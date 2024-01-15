[Answered] Icon of the Seas: 28 Most Asked Questions

With Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas now in PortMiami and the inaugural right around the corner, a lot of questions are being asked about the world’s largest cruise ship.

We took the most commonly asked questions about the ship, organized them by category and answered them below.

Consider this an FAQ just for Icon of the Seas. And if you have one to add, be sure to leave a comment below.

Ship Comparison:

One of the most commonly asked questions about Icon is in relation to how big it is. To try to imagine the size many are asking how it compares to other ships or landmarks.

Is Icon of the Seas bigger than Wonder of the Seas?

Yes, it is slightly larger by gross tonnage. Gross tonnage (GT) is a measurement of volume — not weight. The GT of Wonder of the Seas is 236,857 while Icon of the Seas comes in at 248,663 GT.

Passenger capacities are similar between the ships, with around 5,610 double capacity on Icon and 5,734 on Wonder. Wonder of the Seas was the largest cruise ship in the world until Icon of the Seas was built.

Is Icon of the Seas bigger than Titanic?

The comparison to the Titanic is often made with new cruise ships, but it’s not really a fair comparison in the era of modern cruise ships. Icon of the Seas has a gross tonnage more than 5 times greater than the ill-fated vessel.

Icon is 1,197 feet long, while the Titanic was 882 feet in length. Icon also has 20 decks with the Titanic having only 10.

Onboard Amenities:

Does Icon of the Seas have a casino?

Yes, there is actually an escalator that will take passengers to the Casino Royale from the Royal Promenade. Passengers can pay in cash or with the Sea Pass cards or even with WOWbands. Smoking is allowed in Casino Royale but there is also a non-smoking section.

Does Icon of the Seas have bumper cars?

No, there are no bumper cars on the ship. Bumper cars can be found on Quantum-class ships with Royal Caribbean.

Does Icon of the Seas have solo cabins?

There will not be any designated solo cabins on Icon. There is a possibility that on some cruises cabins will be made available without a single-supplement fee, but so far nothing has been announced.

Does Icon of the Seas have a solarium?

No. Instead of a solarium, Royal Caribbean has decided to make other adult-only areas available on the ship, including the Hideaway. The Overlook which is part of the AquaDome might remind you of a solarium with all the front-facing glass, but instead of hot tubs and loungers there are comfy seats and chill vibes.

Does Icon of the Seas have a zipline?

Yes and no. There is no traditional zip line on the ship like you will find on Oasis-class ships, but there is a rope’s course that includes a skywalk, obstacle course, and overhead track from which guests will fly out over the side of the ship, called the Crown’s Edge. So it part of the rope’s course is similar to a zip line.

Does Icon of the Seas have an AquaTheater?

Yes, the signature AquaTheater will be in the 82-ft tall AquaDome that has 673 glass panels and is located now at the front of the ship, as opposed to the aft location on Oasis-class ships.

Does Icon of the Seas have a Central Park?

Yes, Central Park will be one of the 8 neighborhoods on Icon of the Seas. It has more than 33,000 plants and has a more colorful, vibrant feel than Central Parks found on other Royal Caribbean ships. There are a few shops along Central Park and also some food options. Izumi is found at Central Park in addition to Park Cafe and Chops Grille (with an all new menu).

Does Icon of the Seas have an ice skating rink?

Yes, absolutely. Absolute Zero is the name of the ice-skating rink area on Icon. It will be a venue for ice-skating shows and will be made available for passengers to free skate throughout the cruise as well.

Does Icon of the Seas have a bowling alley? No, there is no bowling alley mentioned among the announced activities.

Is there an adult-only area?

The Hideaway neighborhood will be the adult-only area as opposed to the Solarium, which has been the adult-only space on Oasis-class ships with Royal Caribbean. Previously, Cloud 17 was going to be the adult-only space on the ship, but those plans have changed, according to reports from Cruise Critic.

Does Icon of the Seas have Johnny Rockets?

No, Johnny Rockets is not among the confirmed restaurants on the ship.

Does Icon of the Seas have an escape room?

Yes, the Royal Escape Room can be found on deck 6. Reservations are required and there is an additional cost.

Does Icon of the Seas have WOWbands?

Is is expected that Royal Caribbean’s wearable technology, the WOWbands, will be available on Icon of the Seas.

Does Icon of the Seas have Wonderland?

No, the dining venue that is popular on Oasis-class and Quantum-class ships will not be on Icon.

Technical Specs:

How long is Icon of the Seas?

1,197 feet (365 meters). To put it into perspective the Empire State Building is 1,250 feet tall, not counting the antenna.

How much did it cost to build?

The estimated building cost of Icon of the Seas is $2 billion. Before Icon, the most expensive cruise ship built by the Royal Caribbean International was Allure of the Seas which cost $1.43 billion.

How many passengers can Icon of the Seas hold?

Approximately 5,600 guests at double occupancy. The listed maximum capacity is 7,600. 2,350 crew also work on Icon.

Dining:

What restaurants are on Icon of the Seas?

20 unique restaurants and dining options are available, including specialty venues, casual buffets, and room service.

Complimentary Dining Options: Main Dining Room Windjammer Café Aquadome Market Park Café Basecamp Café Promenade Sorrento’s Surfside Eatery El Loco Fresh Room Service

Specialty Restaurants: Empire Supper Club (Central Park) Celebration Table (AquaDome) Chops Grille (Central Park) Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar Izumi Hibachi and Sushi Hooked Seafood Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade Izumi in the Park Pier 7 Starbucks



Unique Features:

What is The Pearl on Icon of the Seas?

The Pearl is a 3-deck high dazzling LED sculpture that is one of the first things cruisers will see when they enter the Royal Promenade. Great for photo ops, the Pearl has a staircase that goes through the middle, and there is a coffee shop called Pearl Cafe right behind it.

Which port will Icon of the Seas sail from?

Icon of the Seas is sailing out of PortMiami, Florida. It will begin offering cruises from Miami on January 27th, 2024 and will homeport there through at least April 2026, offering 7-night cruises to the Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Origin and Class:

Which country made Icon of the Seas?

It was built in Turku, Finland at the Meyer Turku shipyard and took 900 days to complete.

What class is Icon of the Seas?

It belongs to Royal Caribbean’s “Icon Class” of cruise ships. It is the first Icon-class cruise ship with at least two more Icon ships already beginning contruction.

Crew and VIPs:

Who is captain of Icon of the Seas?

Captain Henrik Loy is the captain of the new ship. Raised in Bergen, Norway Henrik has been with Royal Caribbean for 25 years

Who is the godmother of Icon of the Seas?

Rather than a godmother, Royal Caribbean has announced that Icon of the Seas will be named by another kind of icon. Soccer sensation Lionel Messi will be the “Icon” of Icon of the Seas at the upcoming naming ceremony.

Current/Future Plans:

Is Icon of the Seas coming to Australia?

No, current itineraries are focused on the Caribbean and Mediterranean, but as we hear more news from Royal Caribbean we will make our readers aware.

Will Icon of the Seas come to Europe?

There are no current plans for Icon of the Seas to operate in Europe. It will sail its inaugural season from Miami, Florida, offering Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Royal Caribbean has not officially announced European deployments for 2026 and beyond.

[VIDEO] First look at Icon of the Seas

