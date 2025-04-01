Carnival’s “Heartfelt Plea” to Priority Passengers Taking Naps in Cabins

Embarkation day on a cruise ship is a busy day for everyone. It’s not only busy for passengers who are traveling from an airport, hopping off an Uber or taxi, and trying to figure out what to do with all their stuff.

It’s also a very busy day for cabin stewards. They are trying to get all those staterooms ready for the next bunch of guests, and that’s neither quick nor easy.

Senior officers on at least four different Carnival cruise ships have stated a problem with some priority guests that are keeping these cabin stewards from doing their jobs.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Diamond and Platinum guests, Faster to the Fun (FTTF) guests, and suite guests have a very convenient perk; they can drop off their carry-on bags in their staterooms as soon as they board, even if the cabin isn’t ready.

It’s a practical perk that people love, letting them drop their luggage and get to the ship’s pool or restaurant without the extra burden.

But today, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, went live on Facebook with a candid plea: drop the bags and leave—don’t stay.

Heald didn’t mince words, pointing to feedback from senior officers on four Carnival ships, all from the housekeeping department.

“Can I just remind all of our guests that have Diamond status, Platinum status, Faster to the Fun, or [are] staying in a suite—if you have that, then yes, you can go to your cabin and drop off your luggage,” he said. “But this is another heartfelt plea to please leave straight away.”

The issue isn’t the drop-off—it’s what some guests do next.

Reports have surfaced of people unpacking, napping, or even asking housekeeping staff to come back later. Heald made it clear this throws off the crew’s rhythm.

“We had comments from people on the ship asking me to do this, to ask you to please leave,” he said. “You can’t take a nap. You can’t tell—as happened on four different ships with a housekeeping attendant—‘Please come back because you need a nap, you want to unpack, and other stuff or whatever’s going on in the cabin.’”

The opportunity to go straight to the cabin has invited some guests to push the envelope on this. It’s tempting to want to unpack and get settled in so you can enjoy the ship and feel like your vacation is underway.

But imagine how long it would take cabin stewards to get all the rooms ready with passengers taking naps all mid-morning.

“Seriously, please just put your carry-ons in the cupboard, in the closet, and walk away,” Heald pleaded.

Here’s the reality: cabins aren’t fully available until around 1:30 p.m. on embarkation day. And this time can change, depending on a lot of different factors.

That’s when the housekeeping team—cabin stewards—finishes cleaning and setting up after the last cruise. Priority guests get early access for convenience, not to camp out. Staying longer than a quick drop-off stalls the process.

Heald drove the point home: “Please allow housekeeping to do what they have to do to make sure your room is to the very highest of standards when you come back.”

For these priority guests, the message is straightforward: use the perk, leave the bags, and go enjoy the ship. The Lido Deck, a cold drink, or a poolside chair is calling—and the cabin will be clean and ready when you return.

