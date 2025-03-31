Holland America Will Offer the Most 9+ Day Caribbean Cruises in 2026-27

Holland America Line will not only offer more 9+ day cruises to the Caribbean in 2026-2027, but nearly all of them will visit the cruise line’s enhanced private island, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

Guests traveling to Half Moon Cay on a Holland America Line ship will enjoy a new beach club with priority tendering, waiter service, and exclusive food and beverage offerings. It will also have private beach access with indoor and outdoor seating with ship views.

Other parts of the private islands are also getting upgraded. Holland America Line guests will enjoy enhanced beach facilities, upgraded cabanas, villas and canopy loungers for two.

Guests will also be able to visit new shopping venues and refreshed dining locales — including a refurbished food court and Lobster Shack, as well as new food trucks with island-only menu items.

Other highlights include new pickleball courts, and refreshing beverages delivered via Aperol Spritz tricycles or Bacardi Beach Buggies.

The cruise line will offer more than 70 cruises to the Caribbean in 2026-2027 that are all at least nine days in length. In addition, week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean will also be offered.

Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Nieuw Statendam will all sail to the Caribbean on seven-night cruises.

HAL’s cruises to the Caribbean will depart from Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida and range from seven- to 14-nights in length from October 2026 through April 2027.

The cruise line is also debuting a new adults-only Signature Pool Experience on its Caribbean cruises for those looking for the ultimate relaxation experience at sea.

Available at each ship’s Sea View Pool, guests can unwind with spa-like amenities including complimentary cold towels, cucumber water and lemonade, as well as services like sunglass cleaning.

Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“The Caribbean, with its crystal-clear blue waters and sandy beaches, is the perfect destination to unwind — and we’re enhancing the guest experience to ensure the most relaxing vacation possible.

“Whether on board or at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, guests will feel immersed in the Caribbean’s charm and the award-winning, personalized service Holland America is known for.”