shore excursions
Cruise NewsHolland America Will Offer the Most 9+ Day Caribbean Cruises in 2026-27

Holland America Will Offer the Most 9+ Day Caribbean Cruises in 2026-27

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line

Holland America Line will not only offer more 9+ day cruises to the Caribbean in 2026-2027, but nearly all of them will visit the cruise line’s enhanced private island, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

Half Moon Cay Holland America Line

Guests traveling to Half Moon Cay on a Holland America Line ship will enjoy a new beach club with priority tendering, waiter service, and exclusive food and beverage offerings. It will also have private beach access with indoor and outdoor seating with ship views.

Other parts of the private islands are also getting upgraded. Holland America Line guests will enjoy enhanced beach facilities, upgraded cabanas, villas and canopy loungers for two.

Guests will also be able to visit new shopping venues and refreshed dining locales — including a refurbished food court and Lobster Shack, as well as new food trucks with island-only menu items.

Other highlights include new pickleball courts, and refreshing beverages delivered via Aperol Spritz tricycles or Bacardi Beach Buggies.

The cruise line will offer more than 70 cruises to the Caribbean in 2026-2027 that are all at least nine days in length. In addition, week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean will also be offered.

Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Nieuw Statendam will all sail to the Caribbean on seven-night cruises.

HAL’s cruises to the Caribbean will depart from Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida and range from seven- to 14-nights in length from October 2026 through April 2027.

The cruise line is also debuting a new adults-only Signature Pool Experience on its Caribbean cruises for those looking for the ultimate relaxation experience at sea.

Available at each ship’s Sea View Pool, guests can unwind with spa-like amenities including complimentary cold towels, cucumber water and lemonade, as well as services like sunglass cleaning. 

Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“The Caribbean, with its crystal-clear blue waters and sandy beaches, is the perfect destination to unwind — and we’re enhancing the guest experience to ensure the most relaxing vacation possible.

“Whether on board or at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, guests will feel immersed in the Caribbean’s charm and the award-winning, personalized service Holland America is known for.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America Will Offer the Most 9+ Day Caribbean Cruises in 2026-27
Previous article
“THIS Is Why You Fly in the Day Before”: Cruiser Stuck in Airport Before Sailing
Next article
Carnival’s “Heartfelt Plea” to Priority Passengers Taking Naps in Cabins

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved