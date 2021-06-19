Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Vaccine Policy by Departure Port

By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean, the world’s biggest cruise line, has officially restarted cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. As they begin to add more cruise ships back in service, their vaccine policy slightly differs depending on where the cruise is leaving from. This is due to states have different laws so Royal Caribbean can’t have the same rules and regulations for all cruises at this time.

Royal Caribbean’s vaccine policy is as follows:

Cruises from Seattle: Guests who are 16 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 and older as of August 1.

Cruises from Florida: It is strongly recommended that guests set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense. These expenses are still being finalized. Based on our guest surveys, Royal Caribbean expects 90% of all guests to be fully vaccinated.

Cruises from Texas: Guests who are 12 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cruises from The Bahamas: Guests who are 16 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 and older as of August 1.

Cruises from the UK: Sailing UK residents above the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 are required to receive negative test results.

Cruises from Cyprus: Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail.

Cruises from Spain and Italy: Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail.

Cruises from Singapore: Sailing Singapore guests are not required to be vaccinated but must follow the protocols outlined by the Singapore government.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Royal Caribbean’s Vaccine Policy by Departure Port

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's biggest cruise line, has officially restarted cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. As they begin to add more cruise ships...

Princess Cruises Gives U.S. Restart Plans for 8 Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced restart plans for eight cruise ships from U.S. port this fall as the cruise line will sail from three different...
