Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's Guy's Burger Is Now Available for Home Delivery

Carnival’s Guy’s Burger Is Now Available for Home Delivery

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

It’s been over 15 months since Carnival Cruise Line cruisers have been able to enjoy the best burger at sea, Guy’s Burger Joint.

Now for a limited time only, you can order the “Straight Up” burger via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad and Waitr. The cost is $11.99 with free delivery via select apps and is made possible through a partnership with Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen.

One of the most popular choices at the fleetwide Guy’s Burger Joints, the Straight Up burger is a shipboard favorite with thousands of guests each cruise devouring the delicious 80/20 burgers topped with SMC (“Super Melty Cheese”) and their choice of fixings, including, of course, Fieri’s signature donkey sauce.

“I’m stoked to bring the best burger on the seas, my Straight Up burger, straight to your doorstep via Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen. When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal so it’s great to be able to bring part of the Guy’s Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike” said Fieri.

Sponsored Links

“During our pause our guests have been craving these delicious hand-crafted burgers and we’re pleased to be able to satisfy their cravings and enjoy Guy’s delicious hand-crafted burgers at home,” said Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining at Carnival Cruise Line.

Launched in 2011, the poolside Guy’s Burger Joint is featured on all of Carnival Cruise Line’s 24 cruise ships with upwards of 1,000 burgers served per day per ship – roughly eight million burgers a year, making them the most popular burgers at sea. Select vessels also feature Guy’s Pig & Anchor serving up smoked-on-board barbecue favorites and sides.

The largest Guy’s Burger Joint at sea, as well as Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse serving craft beer brewed on board, are available aboard the Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, set to debut from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's Guy's Burger Is Now Available for Home Delivery
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean’s Vaccine Policy by Departure Port

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Ramping Up Ship Restarts in August

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back more ships into service in August and their newest and largest cruise ship will enter service on July...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Releases Names of Cruise Directors on Four Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has released the names of the cruise directors who will serve on the first four Carnival cruise ships that will enter...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to restart cruises on two cruise ships in July from Galveston. Carnival Vista will sail her first cruise...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,103FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Ramping Up Ship Restarts in August

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back more ships into service in August and their newest and largest cruise ship will enter service on July...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Releases Names of Cruise Directors on Four Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has released the names of the cruise directors who will serve on the first four Carnival cruise ships that will enter...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to restart cruises on two cruise ships in July from Galveston. Carnival Vista will sail her first cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Receives Approval for Test Cruises on Two Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has received approval from the CDC to sail simulated cruises on two of their cruise ships Travel Weekly is reporting. Simulated or...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival’s Guy’s Burger Is Now Available for Home Delivery

Ben Souza -
It's been over 15 months since Carnival Cruise Line cruisers have been able to enjoy the best burger at sea, Guy's Burger Joint. Now for...

Royal Caribbean’s Vaccine Policy by Departure Port

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's biggest cruise line, has officially restarted cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas. As they begin to add more cruise ships...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share