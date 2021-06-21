Carnival’s Guy’s Burger Is Now Available for Home Delivery

It’s been over 15 months since Carnival Cruise Line cruisers have been able to enjoy the best burger at sea, Guy’s Burger Joint.



Now for a limited time only, you can order the “Straight Up” burger via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad and Waitr. The cost is $11.99 with free delivery via select apps and is made possible through a partnership with Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen.

One of the most popular choices at the fleetwide Guy’s Burger Joints, the Straight Up burger is a shipboard favorite with thousands of guests each cruise devouring the delicious 80/20 burgers topped with SMC (“Super Melty Cheese”) and their choice of fixings, including, of course, Fieri’s signature donkey sauce.

“I’m stoked to bring the best burger on the seas, my Straight Up burger, straight to your doorstep via Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen. When it comes to righteous food offerings, my friends at Carnival are the real deal so it’s great to be able to bring part of the Guy’s Burger Joint experience to cruisers and land lovers alike” said Fieri.

“During our pause our guests have been craving these delicious hand-crafted burgers and we’re pleased to be able to satisfy their cravings and enjoy Guy’s delicious hand-crafted burgers at home,” said Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining at Carnival Cruise Line.

Launched in 2011, the poolside Guy’s Burger Joint is featured on all of Carnival Cruise Line’s 24 cruise ships with upwards of 1,000 burgers served per day per ship – roughly eight million burgers a year, making them the most popular burgers at sea. Select vessels also feature Guy’s Pig & Anchor serving up smoked-on-board barbecue favorites and sides.

The largest Guy’s Burger Joint at sea, as well as Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse serving craft beer brewed on board, are available aboard the Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, set to debut from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021.