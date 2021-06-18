Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Gives U.S. Restart Plans for 8 Cruise Ships

Princess Cruises Gives U.S. Restart Plans for 8 Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Princess Cruises has announced restart plans for eight cruise ships from U.S. port this fall as the cruise line will sail from three different ports. The cruises will depart from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale this fall.

Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass cruise ships will visit the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Majestic Princess and Grand Princes will sail from Los Angeles providing a springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. The ships will also offer three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.

Ruby Princes will sail out of the iconic Port of San Francisco. The cruise ship will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises to the lineup.

Enchanted Princess begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess will sail from Ft. Lauderdale and guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean.  Cruisers will be able to visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean will allow guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.

Crown Princess will take cruises to the Panama Canal, from Ft. Lauderdale on a series of 10-day cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.

“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”

Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Princess cruises sailing through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Ben Souza
