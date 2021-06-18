Cruise News Cruise Line Has Two New Cruise Ships Sailing for the First Time...

Cruise Line Has Two New Cruise Ships Sailing for the First Time This Week

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Silversea Cruises, an ultra-luxury cruise line that is part of Royal Caribbean Group, is celebrating dual milestones this week with two of their new cruise ships offering their first sailings.

Silversea Cruises is marking their healthy return to global operations today with the maiden voyage of its new flagship, Silver Moon, from Athens (Piraeus).

The inaugural sailing of Silversea’s new expeditionary vessel, Silver Origin, will depart from San Cristobal in the Galapagos tomorrow, June 19. Silversea’s first destination-specific ship will sail with all-new itineraries in the archipelago.

Silversea’s healthy return to service, fleet expansion, and enhanced cultural offerings reflect the company’s commitment to international market growth, while meeting rising consumer demand for ultra-luxury travel, following a year-long travel pause.

“With the maiden voyages of these two beautiful ships, we welcome guests to rediscover exotic destinations, cultures, and cuisines in our trademark level of comfort, with impeccable personalized service,” says Silversea’s President and CEO Roberto Martinoli. “These initial sailings will transport guests to our most sought-after destinations in the Greek Isles and the Galapagos Archipelago, and we look forward to the further expansion of our offering in July with resumed service to Alaska on Silver Muse and Iceland on Silver Shadow. I look forward to personally welcoming our guests aboard Silver Moon in Greece.”

Sailing out of Athens (Piraeus), Silver Moon will follow 10-day itineraries in the Greek Isles, offering guests luxury ocean-view suites, fine dining, and personalized service, with a nearly 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio.

Silver Origin welcomes travelers to the Galapagos islands with year-round, ultra-luxury expeditionary voyages, offering balcony-only suites, the highest expert guide-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos (1:10), and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio (1:12.5) in the region, as well as Silversea’s customary amenities. Silver Origin is the first-ever, destination-specific ship built by Silversea and one of the most energy-efficient ships in its class.

The premier of Silversea’s pioneering culinary program Sea and Land Taste, or S.A.L.T., invites guests to enjoy immersive culinary experiences for a taste of authentic cultures and traditions of each visited region.

Building on Silversea’s global healthy return to service, Silver Muse will set sail to Alaska from July 29, while Silver Shadow will sail on circumnavigations of Iceland from July 30.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
