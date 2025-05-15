Royal Caribbean Building World’s Longest Lazy River at New Port

Royal Caribbean has given a first look at Perfect Day Mexico, a new port they are opening in 2027. Highlights are a two mile long beach, the world’s longest lazy river (an hour ride), and over 30 waterslides.

Perfect Day Mexico will have 30 waterslides including the world’s first sombrero slide, the tallest waterslides in North or South America and the tallest family raft slide. The port will have 12 dining options and 24 bars, including six swim-up bars.

Perfect Day Mexico

The port will open in 2027 and be divided into seven neighborhoods. Here’s a first look at Perfect Day Mexico from Royal Caribbean.

Loco Waterpark

The waterpark more than 30 adrenaline-pumping waterslides across five slide towers, including the tallest waterslide tower – and waterslides – across North and South America. The 170-foot-tall Jaguar’s Peak will feature two dueling slides, taking riders through more than two minutes of pure thrill and the longest coaster waterslide in the world.

Cruisers will enjoy the tower’s 10 slides, and they can even do so together on the tallest family raft slide, designed for four to six riders at once.

There are more thrills across the waterpark with hydrolaunch slides that shoot riders into the air and the world’s first sombrero slide, modeled after Mexico’s iconic sombrero. Plus, adventure pools, a wave pool and slides designed for younger kids ensure there’s something for everyone.

Splash Cove

Splash Cove will be the central neighborhood for guests of all ages to go all-in will introduce the longest lazy river in the world, with a crazy side.

Along the hour-long float are multiple entry and exit points. It will have float-up bars and a cupholder in every tube. And for those who want a little extra fun, there will be an optional crazy section of the river features unexpected twists and turns with waves, rapids and spins.

In the center of it all is a seemingly never-ending 100,000 square foot pool. It will be just one of Perfect Day Mexico’s more than 10 expansive pools that together span the size of four football fields.

The little ones have their own adventures at Royal Caribbean’s largest Splashaway Bay with waterslides sized just for them. The first-ever Splashaway Cabanas right nearby make it the perfect home base for families.

El Hideaway

This adults-only neighborhood is for day pass holders 18 years and older where they can party all day long with a zero-entry pool, swim-up bar and in-pool DJ.

Those looking to celebrate big can max out the party vibes at the new Ultimate Party Cabana for 20 guests, with its own pool and bar. For unmatched chill, El Hideaway sets the scene with live music, toes-in-the-sand bars and cabanas.

Costa Beach Club

No Royal Caribbean Perfect Day is complete without a Beach Club. The Costa Beach Club will offer exclusivity where guests can enjoy the white sand beaches, heated infinity pool and premium dining of the Beach Club.

And for the ultimate retreat, adventurers can spend the day in a private cabana with a personal cabana attendant, thoughtful amenities and a dedicated pool.

2 Mile Chill Beach North and South

Cruisers looking to kick back can enjoy the natural beauty of Mexico along nearly 2 miles of white sand beaches at Chill Beach, spanning north and south from the pier.

Guests can enjoy complimentary loungers, umbrellas and towels at all beaches and pools at Perfect Day Mexico.

Fiesta Plaza

This is where all the festivities begin. It will be a vibrant arrival area that transports guests straight to the heart of Mexico with live music and dance.

Plus, the world’s largest sombrero will sit atop the Tipsy Sombrero bar, welcoming Royal Caribbean cruisers with margaritas, cervezas and more.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement:

“We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what a modern-day vacation can be – delivering innovative experiences that create unforgettable memories for our guests and value for the communities we visit.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings at sea and on land, our ambition is to offer our guests a diverse range of experiences that grow with them, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations.”

Kara Wallace, chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean, added:

“At Royal Caribbean, our ambition is bigger than ever, and so is our lineup of amazing experiences we are designing, all centered on our guests. Vacationers trust us to help them make every moment a memory, which is why we are changing the game with unforgettable experiences at Perfect Day Mexico and beyond.”