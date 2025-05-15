Why an MSC Cruise Ship with No Passengers Has Been Docked in Maine Since Monday

For several days this week, a massive cruise ship capable of carrying over 5,000 passengers has been going nowhere, docked in Portland, Maine.

MSC Meraviglia’s extended stay at the Ocean Gateway Terminal, along with a noticeable lack cruise passengers, has left many local residents wondering why such a large vessel is simply sitting in port.

Reason for the Ship Staying Put

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that MSC Meraviglia is in Portland to undergo important mechanical work, specifically involving its propeller blades.

Dive teams are currently still working underwater to fix or replace the propeller blades, and the Coast Guard has been warning small boats to avoid the area while the repair work is being done.

Because of this problem, the ship had to cancel its last trip. The MSC vessel was supposed to sail from New York to Port Canaveral, Nassau, and Ocean Cay. But the mechanical issue meant the ship couldn’t travel fast enough.

MSC Cruises sent a message to passengers impacted by the cancelation saying,

“Due to a mechanical issue affecting the ship’s ability to operate at standard cruising speeds, we must proceed with necessary repairs. As a result, and with deep regret, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel your upcoming sailing.”

All the passengers who were booked on that trip got off the ship before it came to Portland. And that’s why local residents are only seeing crew members on board, and no passengers.

MSC Cruises offered guests on the canceled sailing two main options:

Guests could choose any other MSC Cruises sailing, and their payments would be transferred to the new booking. If they rebooked by May 2, 2025, they also received a $100 per person onboard credit (up to $200 per stateroom) and a 50% Future Cruise Credit for a future trip. Receive a full refund: Guests could opt for a complete refund of the cruise fare paid. Those choosing a refund also received the 50% Future Cruise Credit.

The cancelation caused frustration for many passengers, particularly those who faced extra costs for changing travel plans like flights. Some guests also felt the ship might have had ongoing speed problems, citing delays and canceled activities on earlier cruises this year.

The ship is expected to remain in Portland for the necessary repairs at least until May 16th.