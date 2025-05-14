Cruise Port Wants to Add New Tax on Its 200k Yearly Passengers

A small island that is a popular port of call for Norther European cruises is looking to add a new tax to both limit cruise passengers and generate extra revenue from them as well.

On the heels of Mexico backing off a $42 tax on cruise passengers, a Scottish cruise port is still looking to add a “visitor levy” to better control the tourist population.

Where This Is Happening

The small island of Orkney is located off the northeastern coast of Scotland. It is part of an archipelago of around 70 islands. It’s capital, Kirkwall, serves as a popular stop on Northern European and British Isles cruise itineraries.

Recent reports from local sources highlight just how popular it is: Orkney is actually the top cruise ship destination for the whole of the UK, according to the Orkney News.

About 450,000 tourists visit Orkney every year, with about half of that coming from cruise ships. On some days, over 6,000 people will visit by way of cruise ship.

It should be noted that the island has a resident population of around 22,000.

The Issue Orkney is Discussing

Local officials and proponents of a new tax on cruise visitors claim that the extra foot traffic creates strain on public services, infrastructure like roads and facilities, historic sites, and the daily life of the local communities.

The local council wants “better control” and better management of the impact generated by the population cruise ships bring into town.

The Visitor Levy

The Orkney Islands Council is exploring a visitor tax, often called a “levy.” This has become possible thanks to the new Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act 2024, which gives the island the power to make this kind of change.

It’s worth noting the Scottish Government has clarified they don’t plan a nationwide cruise tax, leaving the decision to individual councils.

The goal of this local levy would be to generate revenue. That revenue would be used to pay for infrastructure updates and services that could better handle the large number of visitors to the island.

Focusing on Cruise Ships

For those visiting by cruise ship, this proposal could add an extra expense. While a separate levy for people staying overnight is also being considered locally, a specific levy on cruise ship passengers is a major focus.

Data shows Orkney welcomes a large number of cruise passengers. Over 200,000 visited in both 2023 and 2024 (203,250 and 213,785 respectively), with similar numbers projected for 2025.

Discussions are ongoing about managing visitor flow at popular sites like the UNESCO World Heritage Heart of Neolithic Orkney. Areas like the car park often get jammed with tour buses, especially on days when cruise ships are in town.

The cruise industry is estimated to contribute £12-15 million annually to the local economy in Orkney, which is equivalent to about $16 million to $20 million US dollars each year.

What Happens Next

It’s not a done deal yet. Right now, the possibility of this tax is just in the discussion phase. The Scottish Government is trying to get feedback on a cruise ship levy. They want to hear from everyone potentially affected, including the cruise industry itself and the local community. This consultation is open now, but it closes soon, on May 30th, 2025.

At this time, a specific tax or “levy” amount has not been proposed. According to the Orkney Harbour’s Schedule of Charges for 2025-26, the current port fees in Orkney are set at £5.00 per passenger.