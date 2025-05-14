shore excursions
Cruise Line Adds 89 Overnight and 381 Late Night Port Visits

By Ben Souza
Azamara Cruises, a premium small-ship destination focused cruise line, has announced 68 new cruises for the summer of 2027.

Azamara cruise ship

Since the cruise line places a heavy focus on destinations that they visit, they have added 89 overnight port stays and 381 late night port visits.

It’s all part of the cruise line’s goal to spend more time in port, offer unmatched access to marquee events, and visit lesser-traveled ports with longer stays in each destination.

These new cruises include 38 sailings and six Grand Voyages across their fleet of four cruise ships.

The cruise line also announced 22 new PerryGolf cruises and 10 country-intensive cruises.

Guests booking early can take advantage of an Early Booking Bonus from Azamara, which includes 20% off cruise fare.

Those who book a Veranda cabin or Suite will also receive the Experience More Essentials Package that includes:

  • $300 onboard credit
  • Premium beverage package for two
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Plus the Always Azamara inclusions, valued at over $4,500
Azamara Pursuit cruise ship
Azamara Pursuit in Kotor, Montenegro. Photo: Cruise Fever

Azamara has a fleet of four nearly identical cruise ships that carry 680 passengers and are 30,000 gross tons in size.

Azamara 2027 Highlights

  • Six Grand Voyages that range from 35- to 41-nights in length
  • Europe in Full Bloom, see Europe in its most vibrant season
  • Back to Beloved Ports – Azamara returns to Dartmouth and Fowey
  • 22 new PerryGolf cruises
  • 10 new country-intensive cruises
  • Immersive Access to Asia
  • More late night and overnight stays

Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises, gave the following statement:

“The 2027 summer sailings will be our most diverse yet, continuing to demonstrate Azamara’s commitment to immersive, enriching travel. From returning to beloved U.K. ports like Dartmouth and Fowey to sailings timed with iconic events like the Monaco Grand Prix and Japan’s Cherry Blossom season, Summer 2027 is all about delivering meaningful, in-depth travel experiences.

“Our Grand Voyages, in particular, some spanning more than 40 nights, are the epitome of our Destination Immersion Elevated ethos—designed for curious travelers who want to see more, stay longer, and dive deeper into every destination, all while enjoying the intimate atmosphere and personalized service of our small ships.”

