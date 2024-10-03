Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time

Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Star of the Seas, touched water for the first time when the vessel was floated out at the shipyard.

Star of the Seas is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. The vessel will be the second Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean and will debut in August 2025.

The Icon class from Royal Caribbean are the largest class of cruise ships in the world.

Star of the Seas’ float marks a big milestone in the construction of ship. Now that the exterior of the vessel has been put together, it will move to the outfitting stage.

Star of the Seas has been under construction for the past 19 months. The dry dock was flooded with 92 million gallons of water, a process that took nine hours.

Star of the Seas will homeport at Port Canaveral and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. All sailings will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The ship will be nearly identical to sister ship Icon of the Seas and have more than 40 dining and drink venues.

The ship will be divided up into eight neighborhoods with an insane waterpark on the top deck.