Carnival Cruise Ship Back in Action After Two Week Dry Dock

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
A Carnival cruise ship has returned to service after a two week dry dock where the vessel received several enhancements as well as technical updates.

Carnival Radiance is the latest Carnival cruise ship to spend time in dry dock. (You can see Carnival’s complete dry dock schedule here.)

During the ship’s dry dock, the youth areas received a full refresh along with the sports facilities, mini golf course and basketball court.

The casino and gift shops on Carnival Radiance were also refreshed.

Carnival Radiance is now back to sailing cruises from Long Beach, California.

The ship offers a variety of three- to 14-night cruises that visit the Mexican Riviera and Hawaii.

Next year, Carnival Radiance will host six Carnival Journeys cruises to Hawaii. The ship’s shorter cruises visit Mexico.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
