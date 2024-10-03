Cruise NewsCruise Line Continues to Be Ranked #1

Cruise Line Continues to Be Ranked #1

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises

Viking, an adults only cruise line, has been voted #1 again by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
Viking Sky, one of Viking’s ocean cruise ships. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

For the second consecutive year, Viking was voted the #1 cruise line in three categories by Condé Nast Traveler.

The three categories were:

  • Best Ocean Cruise Line
  • Best River Cruise Line
  • Best Expedition Cruise Line

Viking is the only company to be named #1 in all three categories in the same year. They also did it in 2023.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about this achievement:

“It was quite something to be voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions in the same year. For our guests, Condé Nast Traveler readers, to award us the same honor two years in a row is truly special. Thank you to our entire Viking family for delivering the experiences around the world that make these awards possible.

“We have a clear focus, and we do not try to be all things to all people. We are pleased that our guests appreciate this different approach, and we look forward to introducing more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration in the years to come.”

A Viking ocean ship, river ship and expedition ship in Amsterdam. Photo Credit: Viking

Viking has consistently won the title for best cruise line year after year by just about all major publications. This includes Travel + Leisure, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes and Cruise Critic.

Viking is an adults only cruise line what offers the following in all cruise fares:

  • One shore excursion in every port
  • WiFi
  • All dining options
  • Thermal suite access (ocean and expedition)
  • Beer, wine and soft drinks during lunch and dinner
  • Specialty coffees

Viking has now won more than 450 awards since they were founded in 1997.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Continues to Be Ranked #1
Previous article
Alaska Residents Vote on Cruise Ship Ban, Results Looking Decisive

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved