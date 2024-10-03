Cruise Line Continues to Be Ranked #1

Viking, an adults only cruise line, has been voted #1 again by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

For the second consecutive year, Viking was voted the #1 cruise line in three categories by Condé Nast Traveler.

The three categories were:

Best Ocean Cruise Line

Best River Cruise Line

Best Expedition Cruise Line

Viking is the only company to be named #1 in all three categories in the same year. They also did it in 2023.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about this achievement:

“It was quite something to be voted #1 for rivers, oceans and expeditions in the same year. For our guests, Condé Nast Traveler readers, to award us the same honor two years in a row is truly special. Thank you to our entire Viking family for delivering the experiences around the world that make these awards possible.

“We have a clear focus, and we do not try to be all things to all people. We are pleased that our guests appreciate this different approach, and we look forward to introducing more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration in the years to come.”

Viking has consistently won the title for best cruise line year after year by just about all major publications. This includes Travel + Leisure, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes and Cruise Critic.

Viking is an adults only cruise line what offers the following in all cruise fares:

One shore excursion in every port

WiFi

All dining options

Thermal suite access (ocean and expedition)

Beer, wine and soft drinks during lunch and dinner

Specialty coffees

Viking has now won more than 450 awards since they were founded in 1997.